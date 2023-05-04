5 Times Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Hinted That They Are Dating

Taylor Swift is fresh off a break-up with Joe Alwyn, but some fans think the pop megastar has a new love in her life.

The Sun stated that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy of 1975 are a couple. A source told The Sun that Swift and Healy “are madly in love. It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship,” the source continued, “and, unlike Taylor’s last one— which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately— she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating?

Here are 5 reasons fans think that Swift is dating Healy:

Healy and Swift allegedly got closer after The 1975 recorded songs with for Swift's 'Midnights.'

Healy confirmed in November 2022 that his band collaborated with Taylor on her album Midnights. However, their work never made the final cut. In an interview at Audacy’s DTS Sound Space, Healy revealed that The 1975 worked on songs for Swift’s Midnights album, but their versions didn’t make the cut in the end.

Swift and Healy shared producer Jack Antonoff to create their respective albums. Antonoff, who produced part of the 1975 album, shared songs from Being Funny in a Foreign Language with Swift, who said of the album, “It’s so funny.”

Regarding recording with Swift for Midnights, Healy said, “We actually worked a bit on that. But then the version of it never came out. It was for reasons not to be criticized. She’s amazing.”

Taylor Swift performed with The 1975 shortly before her breakup was announced.

In January, when Healy and The 1975 played a sold-out set at London’s O2 Arena, Healy surprised the crowd by bringing Swift out to sing. Swift performed two songs, The City and Anti-Hero.

While Swift was still dating Joe Alwyn when she performed on stage with Healy, it’s clear that the star singers shared affection and mutual respect for one another.

Taylor Swift took photos with Matty Healy’s mom.

On the same night that Swift came out to sing with Healy in London, she snapped pics with Healy’s mom, actress Denise Welch.

In a photo that Welch posted to both Twitter and Instagram, the proud mom can be seen side-by-side with Swift, beaming. Swift has her arm thrown over Welch’s shoulders and is smiling at the camera.

Fans are pointing to the photo as evidence of a connection between Swift and Healy, even back then.

Matty Healy left hints by using the name of Taylor Swift’s tour in an interview

In April, Healy used a live performance to explain his decision to quit social media by referencing the name of Swift’s epic, current tour, Eras. Healy said, “Everything happens in eras. The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a f–-ing a–hole is coming to an end.”

Swift is known for leaving easter eggs for her fans in her songs, music videos, and album art— and it seems like Healy is a fan of dropping mysterious hints for fans, too.

Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn was announced on Matty Healy’s Birthday

News that Swift and Alwyn had broken up leaked on April 8, 2023— which was Healy’s 34th birthday, while she was in the midst of her tour. The Sun source claimed, “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover” between her faded relationship with Alwyn and her new romance with Healy.

The same source said, “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again… as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

While neither Swift nor Healy has officially confirmed a relationship, the clues do seem to lead to a connection between both singers.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.