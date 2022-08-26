Jennifer Aniston Is 'Secretly' Dating Jon Hamm, Claims Source

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm have sparked romance rumors after a source claimed that the two have gone on a few "secret dates."

Hamm, 51, and Aniston, 53, are reportedly "smitten" with each other and have begun going on dates together, with the source telling Women's Day, via Entertain Times, that Aniston has been open about her budding feelings towards Hamm.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm dating?

The source revealed that sparks between Hamm and Aniston have been flying since the two reunited for an upcoming project together.

“They’ve crossed paths before, but she’s always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there’s no doubt Jon is completely taken by Jen,” the source said, adding that even before Aniston and Hamm started hanging out privately that the 'Friends' actress has also been open about her crush on him.

While Aniston and Hamm's upcoming project together wasn't named explicitly, there has been speculation that it could be the Apple TV+ drama series "The Morning Show," after it was announced earlier this month that Hamm was joining the cast for season three.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm will play Paul Marks, a character that is described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.

However, it was reportedly Aniston who pushed for Hamm to be cast on the show, according to Heat UK, via IB Times.

Sources told the publication that the actress asked directors of "The Morning Show" to give Hamm the role in an effort to be to see him on set daily, claiming that Aniston has had a crush on Hamm "for the past 15 years."

"Jen pushed hard for Jon to join the show as he's a great actor, and it'll make the set a whole lot more enjoyable having him around during those long hours of shooting. It's a fairly sociable environment once the cameras stop rolling, too, so she and everyone else will make him feel welcome," the source said.

This also hasn't been the first time that speculation of a romance between Aniston and Hamm has arisen.

Back in October 2019, a source, according to Suggest, claimed that there was a romance blossoming between the two actors and that "everyone was wondering how on earth this didn’t happen sooner.”

“Over the years, she’s had her people enquirer if he was available on several occasions in between her romances,” the source continued, adding that it was Hamm and Aniston's mutual friend Paul Rudd who set them up.

“Paul told Jon it’s about time he went for it with Jen. Paul’s known all about Jen’s long-time crush and after all these years, they’re both single — so in his eyes, the timing was ideal.”

Neither Aniston nor Hamm have commented on the rumors about their relationship, but Hamm has been reported to be in a relationship with actress Anna Osceola since 2020.

The couple met on the set of "Mad Men" in 2015, and have kept their relationship mostly private with a few outings managing to be photographed. In March 2022, the couple made their red carpet debut at an after-party for the 2022 Academy Awards.

As of May 2022, the couple is reported to still be together after being photographed taking a stroll together in New York City, so the rumors that Aniston and Hamm are a couple could be just that: a rumor.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.