Lawyer Camille Vasquez Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating Johnny Depp As Fan Theories Circulate

As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard continues to be social media's most controversial topic of conversation, an unlikely fan favorite has emerged.

Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has gained a small cult following due to her cross-examination of Heard. Depp's fans have become somewhat relentless in their desire to see Vasquez interrogate Heard over the allegations of abuse she and Depp have been making against one another.

And, in doing so, Depp's fandom has extended their interest to his personal relationship with the lawyer.

But now rumors are spreading on TikTok posts and across social media that Vasquez's relationship with Depp is more than just a professional one.

Are Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez dating?

On Tuesday afternoon, after the trial concluded, a reporter asked Vasquez about a rumored romance between her and her client.

"The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It's all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?"

Vasquez smiled and just giggled and did not answer the question.

It was not the answer many were hoping for, but many people online speculate they are dating based on how Vasquez and Depp interact in court, smiling, slight laughter here and there, and hugging each other goodbye when the trial ends each day.

However, it appear the two have kept things strictly professional which is likely partially because Vasquez is reported to be dating someone else.

Camille Vasquez is reportedly dating a British realtor.

TMZ has reported that Vasquez is already taken. Sources close to Vasquez told the outlet that it's nothing more than fan fiction from social media while the speculation is that.

Sources also report that Vasquez is dating a British fellow whose occupation is real estate.

I am still a Johnny Depp fan, but I am ALSO now a die-hard Camille Vasquez fan #IStandWithJohnyDepp — Rebecca (@notbecky23) May 17, 2022

Vasquez is an associate at the high-profile law Firm's Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group. Her practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, and she has additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.

She attended the University of Southern California and graduated with a B.S. magna cum laude in 2006 and graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 with a J.D.

She is one of the many members of Depp's legal team.

She has questioned witnesses, and recently, her cross-examination of Amber Heard this week has garnered her recognition from Twitter and other social media platforms.

