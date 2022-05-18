Amber Heard Allegedly Facing Potential Police Investigation Over Perjury Accusations

Amber Heard could face a possible police investigation in the UK, legal experts say, after allegedly lying under oath.

While testifying as part of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, Heard admitted that saying she did not donate $3.5 million from her divorce settlement with Depp despite telling a British High Court she did.

Sources now claim Heard could face an investigation which could restrict her from being about to work in the United Kingdom.

Did Amber Heard commit perjury?

Heard appears to have been dishonest about her pledge to donate her divorce settlement and has been exposed for lying by Depp's lawyers.

After the couple's divorce in 2016, Heard said she would split the $7 million settlement between the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), but the evidence presented by Depp's attorney on Monday says differently

On Monday, Heard was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez noted that Heard said in a 2018 media interview that she had already donated the funds.

“Ms. Heard — respectfully, that’s not my question”: #JohnnyDepp’s attorney repeatedly told #AmberHeard “that’s not my question” during a tense back-and-forth about her non-fulfilled pledge to donate her $7 million settlement to charity. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PXZHR3SQbp — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 16, 2022

However, representatives for the ACLU have already testified that the payment has not been made.

Heard disputed Vasquez’s line of questioning when Depp’s lawyer stated that she still hadn’t donated the funds.

"Incorrect I pledged the entirety of the settlement $7 million to charity and I intend to fulfill those obligations." Heard said.

Vasquez emphasized again that Heard has not paid the pledge which Heard blamed on Depp’s lawsuit.

"I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges," Heard said. "I would love him to stop suing me so I can."

Amber Heard is now accused of lying under oath in Depp’s UK libel case.

If the claims are true, and Heard did in fact mislead a court into believing she had made the donation, experts say she could face legal action.

Sean Caulfield, a partner at law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen, says an investigation is possible.

“While it may not be a central issue to the case [the donations], perjury is the single biggest threat and cuts to the core of our justice system, so the police may be invited to investigate to show that any member of the public who lies to the court can be prosecuted for perjury.”

However, these cases are notoriously hard to pursue as it requires proof that a person deliberately lied rather than misremembering or experiencing confusion.

Amber Heard is facing a perjury investigation in Australia.

Heard is under investigation in Australia over allegations that she lied during a 2015 legal battle.

While married to Depp, Heard was accused of taking the couple's pet dogs into the country without declaring them. Heard was not convicted in the trial and argued that it was a misunderstanding as she had assumed her team had arranged legal passage for the dogs.

An investigation is now seeking witness statements that would determine whether Heard lied under oath.

She denies the allegations.

Kurtis Condra is a writer splitting his time between covering entertainment and celebrity news and writing poetry in the beautiful bay of San Francisco. His poetic work has been featured in several anthologies. You can follow his poetic journey on his Instagram.