Angry Fans Of 'The Blind Side' Movie Slam Sandra Bullock & Demand That She Give Her Oscar Back — But She Is Not The One To Blame

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the Tuohy family and Michael Oher, whose story was depicted in the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” the Tuohys have come under fire for allegedly using Oher for their own financial gain, accusing them of not giving him a penny of the earnings.

However, now some of the once-beloved movie’s cast is becoming a target of the scandal, with people claiming that they were aware of the Tuohy family’s alleged withholding of the film’s profits from Oher, and are demanding that they be held accountable.

Others are arguing that the cast of “The Blind Side” was simply just doing their jobs as actors, and it is not their responsibility to ensure that Oher is compensated for the movie.

Fans are insisting that Sandra Bullock return the Oscar she won for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in 'The Blind Side.'

In 2009, the critically acclaimed movie “The Blind Side” depicted the story of former NFL player Michael Oher, and his supposed adoptive family, the Tuohy family, of Memphis, Tennessee.

Oher was a homeless teenager who was taken in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy when he was 18 years old and was later adopted as a member of the family. He went on to become the Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Left Tackle.

Since the film’s release and success, Leigh Anne Tuohy has become an outspoken advocate for fostering and adoption and claims to love Oher as much as she loves her two biological children.

However, Oher alleges that he recently discovered that he was never actually an official member of the Tuohy family, and that Sean and Leigh Anne misled him into signing away his legal rights and entering a conservatorship, which is how they were reportedly able to gain his fair share of profits from the movie.

He is now seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars that the Tuohy family allegedly kept from him.

Now, the cast of “The Blind Side,” notably Sandra Bullock, is facing backlash online, and fans are even going so far as demanding that the 59-year-old actress return the Oscar award she won for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy back to the Academy.

“I think it’s only right that Sandra Bullock gives her Oscar back in solidarity [with Michael Oher],” one Twitter user posted. “I think Leigh Anne Tuohy needs to be in jail and Sandra Bullock needs to give that Oscar back cause that whole movie was just more white savior BS anyhow,” another user tweeted.

“For some reason, the whole blind side was fake thing makes me just hate Sandra Bullock,” another shared.

People are pointing out that Bullock was just doing her job as an actress and has nothing to do with Oher’s recent accusations against the Tuohys.

“If Michael Oher didn't even know about what those people did until this year then why are we hating on Sandra Bullock for not knowing that when she made the movie?” one user tweeted.

“Anyone who thinks Sandra Bullock should get stripped of her Oscar because of what other people did is a freaking idiot,” another user commented. “She didn't do this to Michael if anything actually happened. She had no role in that. All she did was play the part and was recognized for it.”

“You know Sandra Bullock deserved her Oscar because she acted so well, she made the Tuohy family likable,” another user pointed out.

Even Bullock’s co-star, Quinton Aaron, who portrayed Micheal Oher in “The Blind Side,” came to the actress’ defense.

"Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story that we're reading as of right now,” Aaron told TMZ Sports. "She gave a brilliant performance... and that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."

Other people pointed out that Bullock is grieving her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with ALS. She does not have to deal with criticism for a situation she did not partake in on top of her grief.

Bullock is said to be ‘heartbroken’ over the discovery that the movie she starred in may have been based on a lie.

A source disclosed to the Daily Mail that Bullock “hates” the hard work she put into something she believed to be an uplifting true story and that her view on the movie is now “tainted.”

"There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective,” the source stated.

Bullock’s supposed reaction to the news surrounding Michael Oher and the Tuohys not only reveals that she was blindsided like Oher and the rest of us, but that she could not possibly have known or had anything to do with the family hoarding the movie’s profits from Oher.

Her job consisted of arriving to set each day during filming and following the script she was given.

Instead of demanding that Bullock hand over her Oscar as she is navigating through her new life after the loss of her partner, we must hold the people who are allegedly responsible for the fall-out of a once close-knit, accepting family, and that is the Tuohys.

