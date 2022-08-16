Angelina Jolie's Anonymous Lawsuit Against FBI Reveals Details Of Brad Pitt Abuse Allegations

The FBI may have been preparing to arrest Brad Pitt over a 2016 incident on a private airplane that reportedly led to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, according to a report.

According to Puck News’ Eriq Gardner, Jolie sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act, questioning why the investigation into her then-husband was dropped after allegations of physical and verbal assault.

Angelina Jolie allegedly filed a lawsuit demanding to know why the FBI didn’t arrest Brad Pitt.

Puck News reports that the lawsuit, which has since been sealed, was filed anonymously but the timeline and details of the alleged events as well as the name of a high-profile lawyer all line up with Jolie’s accusations against Pitt.

Following the September 2016 allegations, Pitt was cleared of wrongdoing after a brief investigation into claims that he became drunk and abusive while traveling back to the US from Europe on the couple’s private jet with Jolie and their six children.

It has been widely reported, but never publicly confirmed, that the incident involved an altercation between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, who was 15 at the time.

New details about the private jet incident have emerged from Angelina Jolie’s lawsuit against the FBI.

According to Puck News, Jolie filed the lawsuit as a “Jane Doe,” suing under the Freedom of Information Act.

Jolie told a special agent that Pitt had been drinking heavily and took her to the back of the plane, Puck News reports based on the agent's notes at the time.

“He allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her and yelled things like, ‘You’re f–king up this family,’ the outlet writes.

Later, while still on the flight, Jolie allegedly sustained injuries during another physical altercation. She provided the agent with a photo of her elbow as evidence.

At another point, Jolie alleges Pitt poured beer on her.

The FBI prepared a statement of probable cause after investigating Pitt.

This is a requirement found in the Fourth Amendment that must usually be met before law enforcement makes an arrest, conducts a search, or receives a warrant.

However, after this was presented to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, the announcement was made that no charges would be filed against Pitt.

In Jolie’s amended complaint, her legal team cites the need for unredacted records and corroborating evidence, which remain in the agency’s possession, that may contain the agency’s reasoning for not pursuing charges.

Brad Pitt’s representatives have denied any wrongdoing.

For years, the actor has denied that any physical altercation took place.

At the time of the investigation’s end, the FBI also released a statement confirming that no further action would be taken.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

