Why Fans Think Amber Heard Is Taunting Johnny Depp By Copying His Court Room Outfits

As we enter the seventh day of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, people have started paying closer attention to what Heard has been wearing in the courtroom.

Depp is in the process of suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she had written for the Washington Post, in which she labeled herself a victim of domestic violence.

While Depp was not named in the article, his attorneys argue that what she'd written had drastically hurt Depp's career, and was done as an "elaborate hoax."

While many aspects of the trial are being scrutinized, many people online have started noticing the way Heard has been dressing, and how her outfits have been eerily similar to things Depp has worn before her.

Is Amber Heard copying Johnny Depp's courtroom outfits?

On one day of the trial, Heard wore a gray suit, which had been rather similar to a gray suit that Depp had worn at the end of his libel suit against British publication The Sun.

While that similarity had been brushed off as purely coincidental, it didn't take long for other occurrences to happen that people weren't able to ignore.

A TikToker named Dani had posted a video to her account, in which she pointed out that during another day of the trial, Depp had shown up wearing a specific Gucci tie, only for Heard to wear the same tie the very next day.

"Johnny wore a Gucci bee [tie], and then Amber wore a Gucci bee [tie] the very next day," Dani pointed out, showing photos of the bee embroidered accessory.

Then, during another day of the trial, Depp had worn his hair in a ponytail, and while Heard's hair has been in mostly updos while appearing in court, she had chosen to wear a full ponytail right after Depp had.

However, many people pointed out one of the more bizarre looks that Heard copied, and it had happened after Depp had first taken the stand to testify.

I’ve never seen a women or anyone for that matter who would imitate their alleged abuser’s outfit. #AmberHeard is indeed a psychopath, why would she wear the bee pin #JohnnyDepp wore on the 1st day of hearing?! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #istandwithjohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/A3B8mZ5DER — Tommy Shelby (@YouMustBeJo) April 13, 2022

"Today Johnny Depp finally took the stand, and he testified that the couple's nicknames for each other, which were Steven for Johnny, and Slim for Amber," Dani explained in her video, adding that the nicknames "were in reference to Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart."

The day after Depp testified, explaining their nicknames, Heard had shown up to the courtroom wearing a hairstyle that looks eerily similar to one that actress Lauren Bacall had worn.

Has Amber Heard really tried to go for the Lauren Bacall (Slim) look today???#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/omOnDzTB9s — Jen (@No_Reason_Jenz) April 20, 2022

Many experts have also weighed in on Heard's courtroom looks, noticing a drastic difference to the conservative black dress she wore when she first made allegations against Depp in 2016, according to Insider. Instead, she's been wearing a series of suits that gives off a sense of power and authority.

"To me, she's presenting herself as a powerful woman. Powerful women can be abused but that's not the general narrative. I don't think it's to her advantage to be dressed this way," Dr. Jill Huntley Taylor, a jury expert, told Insider.

Many people on social media have found it ironic that Heard may be copying Depp's courtroom outfits, especially after his older sister, Christi Dembrowski, testified that Heard once criticized Depp for not having any style.

“Johnny told Amber that I had just had a meeting with Dior and they were interested in him,” Dembrowski said in her testimony.

“Her reaction to that was she was in disbelief and sort of disgust because she said, ‘Dior, why would Dior want to do business with you? They are about class and they are about style and you don’t have style'."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.