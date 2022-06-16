Harmony Montgomery's Family Told To 'Prepare For The Worst' As FBI Remove Fridge From Father's Home

Harmony Montgomery’s family received a harrowing update on the missing child on Tuesday.

After the latest update given by investigators, Harmony's loved ones are reportedly preparing for the worst.

Harmony has not been seen since October 2019 but, due to several errors, was not reported missing until the end of 2021.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been arrested on charges related to her disappearance but, as of yet, police have not discovered what happened to Harmony.

His estranged wife, Kayla, was also arrested for collecting food stamp benefits after Harmony had already disappeared.

Evidence related to Harmony Montgomery's disappearance has been found.

Officials were spotted moving a refrigerator covered in biohazard tape out of the Manchester, New Hampshire home where Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s biological father, and his estranged wife Kayla once lived.

Other pieces of evidence were also seized, according to a report by The Sun.

The FBI has taken a refrigerator out of the home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery once lived. It was wrapped in biohazard tape and loaded into a truck. Police say this search in Manchester, New Hampshire is connected to the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/Fa43kdfkYa — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 14, 2022

Blair Miller and his husband Johnathon adopted Harmony’s 5-year-old brother Jamison around the same time she went missing. With the latest updates, the family is bracing itself for what they could learn next.

"We wanted answers, and now we're afraid of it," Miller told The Sun. "The US Marshals and DA's office are telling us to standby and they'll let us know as soon as they can but prepare for the worst."

"We're realizing we're going to have to have that conversation with him. We were trying to keep hope alive, but that hope is being ripped away from us.”

Jamison and his adoptive family celebrated Harmony’s eighth birthday last week.

A video released by the family showed eight pink balloons adorned with loving messages for her as well as a cake with “Happy Birthday Harmony” in pink icing. In the video, Jamison said "Harmony, I hope you have a good birthday, big sister."

Officials are also preparing for the worst.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer spoke to The Sun to explain the actions of law enforcement throughout the case. The presence of the refrigerator concerned her above all else, because she says officials normally use them to “maintain biological evidence.”

"If they found a body or body parts in a freezer, law enforcement would want to maintain the level of decomposition,” Coffindaffer said. "No matter what, it's not good. I have a really creepy feeling about this."

A police report in January 2020, shortly after Harmony went missing, described a “bad odor” coming from the house where Adam Montgomery lived.

Documents obtained by The Sun show that police were called to the home 16 times between January 2019 and January 2020.

"For us to have a two-year delay, that is extremely concerning," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a December 31 press conference. "That's not something that happens to us on a regular basis. It doesn't happen every day."

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, spoke about her daughter’s disappearance for the first time in January 2022. Despite the bleakness of the situation, Sorey is still holding out hope for the safety of her daughter.

"Like, I don't feel like I lost her,” Sorey told NBC Boston. “And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby's here or not. I know she's here."

