Harmony Montgomery Was ‘Homeless & Living Out Of Cars’ Before Disappearing, According To New Timeline

Investigators have released an updated timeline of Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance that may give more clues about what happened to the missing New Hampshire child.

Harmony was first reported missing in November 2021 by her non-custodial mother, Crystal Sorey, who said she had not seen her daughter since 2019.

Now, investigators have shared an updated timeline that suggests Harmony disappeared during a crucial two-week period in 2019.

The timeline contradicts claims made by her father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, who are both facing criminal charges but have not disclosed what happened to the now-7-year-old.

Here is the full timeline of Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance:

Crystal Sorey sees Harmony over FaceTime around Easter 2019.

The mother, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018 due to substance abuse issues, says she video chatted with a “frightened” Harmony while she was living with her father.

Sorey says she was later unable to contact Adam as he had blocked her.

She says she spent the next two years making attempts to locate her daughter by driving by various addresses and schools.

New Hampshire’s DCYF also appears to not have kept track of Harmony’s whereabouts despite previous accusations that Adam was abusive.

Harmony Montgomery’s uncle reports seeing his niece with a black eye in July 2019.

Court documents show that Kevin Montgomery contacted DCYF in July of 2019 after observing Harmony with a black eye, as well as being “forced to stand in the corner for hours.”

It is unclear if DCYF followed up on this report but Harmony did remain in Adam’s custody for the next number of months.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery get evicted on November 27, 2019.

According to new information that police are using to narrow the timeline of Harmony’s disappearance, Adam and Kayla Montgomery, their two kids, and Harmony were evicted from their home on Gilford Street in Manchester, NH at the end of November.

“Witnesses have reported that during that time, Adam, Kayla, and the children were homeless and living out of cars, possibly in the North End of Manchester,” the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

“One of the cars was a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring, and the other was a dark blue 2006 Audi S4.”

Investigators believe Harmony Montgomery disappeared between November 28 and December 10.

Witnesses who reported seeing Adam and Kayla with all three children after the eviction say they later saw them with just two of their children and without Harmony.

“By approximately December 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them,” police believe according to a statement.

This timeline contradicts Adam and Kayla Montgomery’s account of Harmony’s disappearance.

In Adam Montgomery’s arrest affidavit, investigators noted that Kayla told them in Dec. 2021 that the last time she physically saw Harmony was in November or December 2019.

At that time, Adam allegedly told his wife “he was driving [Harmony] back to Crystal,” who was living in Massachusetts.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

“Kayla claimed she never saw, or heard about [Harmony] after that day,” the affidavit states.

Adam and Kayla have reportedly been separated since October 2021.

Adam also told police he had not seen his daughter since dropping her with Sorey in December 2019.

On Monday, January 24, Kayla Montgomery entered not guilty pleas to charges accusing her of stealing food stamp benefits meant for Harmony when the child was no longer living with her and Adam.

During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill noted the conflicting information Kayla provided about Harmony’s whereabouts and declared her a flight risk.

Adam Montgomery is still being held on charges of second-degree assault, two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.