Harmony Montgomery’s Father Allegedly Named As A Suspect In Cold Case Murder Investigation In 2008

The father of missing New Hampshire child Harmony Montgomery is a suspect in a 2008 Massachusetts murder investigation, according to reports.

Adam Montgomery is currently in custody in Manchester, New Hampshire on child abuse charges as 7-year-old Harmony remains missing having not been seen since 2019.

The murder investigation yet again calls into question how child protective services allowed Harmony to be placed in Montgomery’s custody prior to her disappearance.

What is Adam Montgomery’s criminal history?

Adam Montgomery has a lengthy history of run-ins with the law involving child abuse, assault and the 2008 murder investigation.

In 2007, while still a teenager, he was charged with burglary and misdemeanor simple assault. The case was later dismissed.

Also in 2007, Montgomery was charged with criminally threatening his 15-year-old former girlfriend from Manchester with a knife.

Adam Montgomery is a suspect in a 2008 cold-case murder.

Investigators have been looking into Montgomery in connection with the unsolved shooting death of Darlin Guzman in Lynn on February 10, 2008.

Guzman was pronounced dead in hospital after being riddled with bullets outside a convenience store at around 11 pm.

The store’s owner witnessed Guzman fighting with another man shortly before the incident. The suspect white male in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and of a thin build.

At the time of the incident, Montgomery would have been 18 years old. He has not been charged or publicly identified by the police.

In 2008, Adam Montgomery held two women at gunpoint during a robbery.

This crime was revealed in a scathing letter written by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in which he harshly criticized a Massachusetts court Harmony with her father without a thorough investigation.

Montgomery was charged after he broke into an apartment building and demanded money from the two women as they were being held at gunpoint.

In 2014, Adam Montgomery was charged in a Massachusetts shooting.

While Harmony’s mother was still expecting the now-missing child, Montgomery was accused of shooting a man in the face after crossing state lines to buy drugs.

He took a plea deal and served prison time.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire Montgomery has 21 items listed in his criminal case history.

Kayla Montgomery’s mother filed an order of protection against Adam Montgomery.

Montgomery’s mother-in-law showed up at her house with a knife and tapped on the window while her daughter, Kayla Montgomery, was hiding out there after the couple split.

The boyfriend of Kayla’s mother allegedly found a steak knife outside the home in the place where Montgomery had been tapping the window.

Adam Montgomery is being held on child abuse charges.

He is facing charges of second-degree assault, two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody.

In 2019, he allegedly gave Harmony, who is partially blind, a black eye and told his brother he “bashed her around the house.”

Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla, is also facing charges for fraudulently collecting food stamps for Harmony after the child was no longer living with them.

Harmony’s noncustodial biological mother, Crystal Sorey, reported her missing in November 2021 after spending two years trying to contact Montgomery and locate her daughter.

Police interviewed several people and have determined that no one has seen Harmony since just after Thanksgiving in 2019.

