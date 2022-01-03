Brian Laundrie Is ‘Still Alive’ According To Claims In Court Documents As His Parents Seek Access To His Estate

An email submitted as part of court filings in Brian Laundrie’s estate case argue that he is “still alive” in a wild and unsubstantiated claim.

Laundrie’s parents are currently entrenched in a legal case to gain access to the $20,000 contained in the deceased fugitive’s bank account.

Laundrie’s remains were found in the Carlton Reserve on October 20, 2021 after he fled his Florida home following the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Petito was later found to have been strangled to death in Wyoming.

Now, as his parents seek access to their late son’s estate, sleuths invested in the case are attempting to prevent this from happening.

An email submitted to court claimed Brian Laundrie is ‘still alive.’

The email was sent by an unknown sender who made several bizarre allegations about Laundrie and his family.

The note contained several grainy images and claimed that Laundrie is being helped by a friend and family member to stay in hiding.

"Brian Laundrie is still alive," a copy of the email obtained by The Sun says.

"...[A] photo of Brian Christopher Laundrie running down from the street caught on CCTV on December 3, 2021 is attached."

This line possibly refers to CCTV footage that was shared amongst online sleuths in December that shows a man who vaguely resembles Laundrie running with a backpack on.

@CoffindafferFBI @BrianEntin @WFLAJB @WFLAJosh @BanfieldonNN @TVAshleigh set amber alert for Brian Christopher Laundrie, 24yrs old, was seen running down the street where Rose Davis was after Medical Examiner found him deceased. #findbrianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/NK1QdJKGZ9 — Where is that baldo ? (@HaiVuon55283969) December 8, 2021

Little is known about where, when and how the footage was obtained but the image joins the countless alleged sightings of Laundrie.

The sender argues that this “evidence” should be considered before giving Chris and Roberta Laundrie access to their son’s estate.

"So, I don't think you should not grant a cremate for Brian Christopher Laundrie, who is the son of Roberta and Christopher Laundrie," the note reportedly concludes.

The court document notes that "no further action" was taken by the court after receiving the email.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have requested to become administrators of Brian Laundrie’s estate.

The parents filed a petition to The Circuit Court of the 12th Judicial Circuit in and for Sarasota, Florida on December 8, 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Record show that they submitted their son’s death certificate. Laundrie’s death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is suspected that he died over a month before his remains were discovered though sleuths have consistently questioned this timeline and the many suspicious details about his death.

Partial remains were discovered in an area that had been predominantly underwater during the FBI’s month-long search of the reserve.

The remains were discovered on the day that Laundrie’s parents first joined the search for their son, leading the FBI to his location.

Court documents in Laundrie’s estate case have also made the public aware, for the first time, that Laundrie had $20,000 in his account at the time of his death.

Though Laundrie was never named an official suspect in Petito’s death, which was ruled a homicide, he was wanted for unauthorized use of her credit card after allegedly spending $1,000 of her money while making his way back from Wyoming after her death.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.