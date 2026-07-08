Millennials Honestly Ended 6 Workplace Traditions & Most Employees Are Better Off Because Of It

Millennials have changed the landscape of the workforce. Whether it's their focus on their own well-being or embracing technology, they've brought a new perspective to the working world. While there are plenty of stereotypes about the workplace traditions millennials have ended, people really are better off.

Older generations see millennials as lazy, and that they don't want to work hard. But these demands and changes only point out how much millennials are doing right to improve the well-being of themselves and their colleagues.

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Millennials have ended these workplace traditions, but most employees are better off because of it

1. Entertainment perks

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There was once a time where employers would pay for company outings and gym memberships, or perhaps weekday perks like a massage. But in recent years, companies have cut back. Whether it's pay cuts or labor shortages, it's not an expense that's worth it for corporations.

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But for millennials, these perks are just distractions from the core issues. They don't want free snacks and casual Fridays, they want paid time off and fair compensation. And it's something all workers can get behind.

2. Working overtime

For older generations, they would stay in one job for decades. In order to work their way up to the top level, they would work after hours or on weekends to show their boss that they took their job seriously. Millennials have broken this tradition.

It's not them being lazy, it's them having boundaries and prioritizing a healthy work-life balance. Because 35% of jobs are now remote, millennials feel no need to burn themselves out.

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3. Strictly professional clothing

While many office jobs require their employees to dress in business casual, meaning formal suits or tailored trousers, millennials have made an effort to lean more into the casual side of things. They believe their work is the main focus, not how people dress in a professional setting.

While senior managers believe their younger employees are dressing too casually or showing too much skin, millennials believe it's part of making things more accessible for everyone. Of course, not every workplace will embrace this, but it's millennials' way of demanding progress for themselves and their peers.

4. Not socializing with co-workers

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Plenty of people find it odd that colleagues don't socialize anymore at work. Part of this is because a lot of jobs are remote, but it may also be due to our reliance on technology, stunting our social skills.

In a study from University of Michigan professor Olenka Kacperczyk, 50% of Americans had a close friend at work in 1985. In 2004, that number was down to 30%, and it has only gone down since. Kacperczyk believes it's a cultural thing, as other countries have a high rate of people with friends at work.

Millennials, however, are making it a point to socialize more with the people around them. Even if they don't work in an office and instead work from home, they go out of their way to strike up relationships with people, boosting happiness and productivity for everyone.

5. Fake customer service

Customer service is the backbone of most industries, and it's a skill workers must become experts at, especially when they rely on commission. But millennials have noticed that older generations are fake when offering customer service, being polite for the sake of it.

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As a result, millennials have tried to make customer service more authentic. Many companies teach their employees to make points of contact with their customers and form genuine connections, which creates not just a healthier workplace but more revenue.

6. Aggressive working atmospheres

As part of their goal to make the workplace a productive, healthy atmosphere, millennials prioritize communicating in a respectful, transparent way. Though it's different from how younger and older generations speak, it's beneficial for everyone.

They don't want to work in a place that's aggressive or makes people feel bad about themselves. Instead, millennials want the workplace to be a safe place to give and receive feedback, as well as create inclusivity.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.