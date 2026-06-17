Millennials Were Given 5 Pieces Of Career Advice That Turned Out To Be Rather Useless

Millennials have always been told there is a simple formula for career success. It sounded like solid advice at the time because it had worked reasonably well for previous generations.

The problem was that the workforce millennials entered was far different from the one that produced those expectations. As a result, many career tips turned out to be far less useful than advertised.

The career advice millennials got that turned out to be pretty useless:

1. Get a college degree, and you'll be set for life

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This advice was rooted in a reality of the late 20th century. For many people, earning a Bachelor's degree used to significantly increase their chances of landing a stable, well-paying job. The majority of employers began requiring a degree, and college became the default path to economic security.

By the time millennials started to graduate, however, they were facing a different story. College attendance was much higher, and having a degree was less of an advantage and more of a minimum qualification. Tuition and student debt also inflated faster than wages could keep up with. A degree still provided some value on average, but it was heavily dependent on the field of study, degree cost, and location. It no longer guaranteed success the way millennials were promised.

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2. Company loyalty pays off

For previous generations, long-term employment with one company was common. Employees could reasonably expect regular raises and growth opportunities, so it was normal to want to stay where they were. Job-hopping was often viewed as a lack of commitment. Loyalty, on the other hand, was a professional virtue.

In practice, millennials' patience and dedication weren't always rewarded in the same way. Companies now prioritize outsourcing and restructuring to support business goals. Many workers discovered that making strategic career moves is better for increasing salary and progressing their careers. Long-term commitment became a thing of the past as millennials shifted to building dynamic professional relationships.

3. If you work hard, you'll be noticed

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Workplaces used to lean on the ideas of meritocracy, where effort and results usually led to recognition. Millennials were told that if they kept their heads down and went above and beyond their assigned responsibilities, they'd be rewarded with promotions and raises. This outlook was appealing because it reflected a straightforward path to success, so employees focused on their individual performance.

Now, so much more goes into career advancement than competence alone. Managers and executives can't always keep up with what every employee is doing, especially in larger organizations. Networking, visibility, and the ability to advocate for yourself tend to play more of a role in who receives promotions. Millennials are learning that the valuable work they're doing doesn't mean as much if decision-makers don't understand the value it is creating for the company.

4. Choose a stable career

The advice to pick a stable career came from the notion that certain industries were inherently stable for a working lifetime. These jobs seemed resistant to economic downturn; things like finance, law, education, management, and tech were so-called reliable paths. The assumption was that, once a person entered a respectable field, they could expect steady employment from there on out.

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Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. Technology and changing business priorities have reshaped entire industries. Careers that once seemed secure to older generations experienced hiring freezes, wage stagnation, and reductions in demand, leaving millennials wondering what to do next. They had to become adaptable. The most stable career in the modern day isn't one that never changes, but rather one that allows a person to evolve and develop skills that are valuable across multiple fields.

5. Start at the bottom and climb the corporate ladder

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Many employers followed a similar business model throughout the 20th century. Workers got their foot in the door with an entry-level role (often getting paid very little) and eventually advancing through a set hierarchy. Associate and senior-level roles often followed, with management a definite possibility.

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However, millennials found out quickly that the career ladder wasn't as accessible as it was made out to be. Companies heavily reduced mid-level positions and spread out responsibilities, making advancement less of a linear journey upwards. Workers benefited more from taking their experience and skills elsewhere.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.