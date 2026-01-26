Trying to get ahead at work often involves working overtime hours. Whether at the office or at home, bosses often praise and emphasize this to an unhealthy degree. Overtime work has become non-negotiable for most people to prove they are career-oriented and driven to succeed.

Sure, all of this sounds great. Work more, get ahead, and be the star. Until you face the reality of overtime work, which includes higher stress and poorer health. Research on the impact of overtime work on health suggested that the sustained physiological activation from working overtime increases stress and encourages workers to adopt unhealthy lifestyle habits.

If you think working overtime will get you ahead, these 5 realities say otherwise:

1. Working overtime actually decreases productivity

You may believe that the more hours you work, the more work you’ll complete. Well, this may be just the opposite.

Studies have shown that the more hours people work, the less productive they become. There is a reason people work for eight hours. If they worked more, nothing would actually be completed properly and successfully, due to tiredness and stress. Therefore, it is important to listen to the signs your body gives you.

If you are feeling sleepy, tired, restless, and stressed, it is time to go home and get some sleep. Staying in the office too late, in this case, is counterproductive and will definitely decrease your productivity to the lowest levels. Of course, you can use some help from your coworkers, turn to assistive apps, gadgets, and other tech advancements, but nothing can replace a good night’s sleep and some well-deserved rest.

2. Trying too hard harms your mental health

Since working overtime is counterproductive, you will soon experience decreased job performance as well. And this won’t be a result of your incompetence or inability to provide consistently good work. Instead, it will be a consequence of trying to prove you are this exceptional, irreplaceable worker.

This will, in turn, start affecting your self-esteem and mental health, which will further lead to a worse job performance. Studies reinforce how this common yet vicious cycle can harm your physical and mental health. Excessive work may exacerbate your health issues and cause depression. You’ll also face a lack of confidence, putting too much pressure on yourself, sleep deprivation, heavy alcohol consumption, and much more.

3. You won’t get paid more for overtime

Chances are, you believe that working overtime equates to having extra pay. However, it is important to realize right away that you might actually be getting less money or even receiving a lower wage. You might be wondering whether that is actually possible, and to answer your questions, yes. One study, among others, showed it is more than possible. Financial incentives won’t be what you expected them to be, due to the additional costs of your overtime.

Since you’ll be spending more time in the office, you’ll be eating more, paying more for the babysitter, and paying more for the parking spot. You’ll also be paying your rent for nothing, since you’ll never actually be at home. Most alarming, however, is that you’ll often receive the same pay as if you didn’t work overtime. This means you’re working overtime for nothing.

4. Your personal life will suffer

By working overtime, you will surely be lacking time for personal life. Working several hours overtime every day will set a wrong standard for your life. It could lead you to neglect your friends and family, your significant other, your self-care time, and your health. This will, of course, happen unintentionally, and despite you believing it won’t happen, it surely will.

You don’t have to work 12 hours a day to show your boss and your company you’re a loyal, hard-working employee. Just make sure to stay productive during the regular working hours and use the rest of the day for your personal life. It’s critical to have a normal schedule and a daily routine to prevent yourself from working overtime. Not to mention, it is extremely hard to go back once you set yourself up for four hours of overtime work every day.

5. You’re at risk for health issues

As mentioned above, working overtime affects your mental and physical health quite heavily. To reiterate, you need to remember that working overtime can impair your sense of productivity and lower your attention span. So, whether you work at the office, a hospital, or a construction site, by staying overtime, you’re putting your safety at risk. Research on occupational injuries found that "working in jobs with overtime schedules was associated with a 61% higher injury hazard rate compared to jobs without overtime."

You are also putting your health at risk, as you may experience fatigue and nausea due to extensive hours of work, or you might make a mistake that could affect other people’s health and lives. It might not happen right away, but after some time of long hours, your brain will simply stop paying as much attention as it should. This is when things go wrong and could be life-changing.

If you want to be a productive employee, you do not have to work overtime to prove yourself. However, if your boss becomes displeased the moment you decide not to work overtime, that’s a warning sign of a toxic work environment. More hours do not translate into better work quality, and you don’t have to feel guilty if you want to be compensated fairly. Remember, your health and happiness are more valuable than any job.

