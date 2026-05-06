Setting boundaries with rude people at work is an invaluable way to take care of yourself, in an emotional and practical sense. It’s not only our personal relationships that benefit from boundaries; our professional lives do, too.

"A boundary is merely a rule for how you need to be treated to feel respected and whole as a person," career coach Heather Moulder explains. When it comes to work, boundaries are what turn good intentions about balance into actual change in how your colleagues show up for you. By projecting confidence and self-respect, you show people how to treat you, and the best news is: these strategies don't require confronting anyone, or even saying a single word to the rudest people in your office.

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Here are 6 ways to get respect from rude people at work without saying a single word:

1. Don’t respond to emails immediately

As a burnout coach who specializes in emotionally detaching from work, Elissa Lynn works to help other people figure out a way to make their jobs sustainable, so as to avoid burning out. She recommends establishing a very particular pattern when it comes to answering work messages: Let them wait.

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Taking your time responding to emails gives you agency over your schedule. It also sets a precedent for how you want to be treated on the job. Navigating office politics is never simple, but protecting your peace is worth it because you’re worth it.

2. Don’t apologize for not responding right away

The second part of Lynn’s email technique is to avoid apologizing after you respond. Saying that you’re sorry for the delay implies that you’ve done something wrong. It also puts unwarranted pressure on yourself to be constantly available, which isn’t a realistic expectation.

In a separate post, Lynn notes that other people’s urgency isn’t your emergency. Those words serve as an important reminder that a mindset of immediacy won’t serve you well in the long run.

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3. Check your email at specific times

Create a routine in which you only check your email within a given time period. Refreshing your inbox over and over will only lead to high anxiety and doesn’t actually help you complete your work.

Setting up a specific schedule around office communication ensures that you aren't overextending yourself when you don't need to. Planning your day ahead of time is proven by research to relieve stress and anxiety," career coach Lisa Petsinis confirms. "Another aspect of focus is being fully present. Give whatever you're doing your full attention. That means eliminating distractions like phone notifications. You'll be even more productive if you put your phone away altogether."

4. Block out your calendar for focus time

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Working in an office environment means you have to divide your day between meetings and whatever task you have at hand, which can make time management feel overwhelming. Lynn suggests carving out time in your schedule that’s just for you to get done what you need to get done.

"A high-stress lifestyle is unsustainable and will eventually hurt your career," cautions Moulder. "Blocking your calendar is one of the simplest ways to push against hustle culture propaganda."

5. Use a ‘Do Not Disturb’ notification outside work hours

To truly separate yourself from work when you’re off the clock, set up whatever system your office uses to communicate so that you don’t get messages at all hours of the day and night.

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Since many jobs are now remote, it can feel even harder to turn your work-brain off. Make sure you have a true work-life balance by turning your notifications off once your day is done.

6. Don’t volunteer for extra work

You might think that taking on every task makes you a team player when, really, it creates an expectation that you’re always available, which can lead to you being taken advantage of. Lynn also recommends delegating tasks, so that you don’t have the weight of the world on your shoulders.

If you do feel like you’re on the road to burnout, finding strategies to manage your stress can ease some of the pressure. Having a life outside of work is another strategy to avoid burning out. When our identities center solely around our jobs, we lose track of who we really are. Focusing too much on work takes away from the fact that the rest of our lives matter, too.

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Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.