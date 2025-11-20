If you’ve worked in a corporate setting, you probably have met a manager whom everyone hated. Or a manager whom everyone loved. There often seems to be little in between. As a person who owns a company, I can say that I often want to be the manager that people love and respect.

Therein lies the problem. In many cases, managers who are well-liked aren’t taken as seriously as bosses. However, by starting just a few simple habits, you can make your coworkers instantly respect you more. It’s often said that different work cultures can change the dynamics of a team. These habits will help your coworkers respect you more, no matter what industry you’re in.

These are 11 simple habits that make your coworkers instantly respect you more

1. Avoiding gossip

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

At work, it’s oh, so easy to get into the office gossip. Gossiping is a quick way to bond…or is it? While gossip might appear like the easiest way to become part of an office’s inner circle, it actually does the exact opposite.

People want a coworker they can trust, and the office gossip is not that person. Even if the gossip you hear is juicier than a steak from Ruth’s Chris, it’s better to stay quiet.

Advertisement

2. Being respectful of others

Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio via Canva

You know that phrase, “To get respect, you have to give respect”? It’s very much true. People who come across as disrespectful to others tend to be disliked and disrespected at work.

Even if you’re talking to your subordinates, you need to show respect. Fear will only end up harming your reputation with others. People genuinely respect people who don’t act egotistically. If you treat them as equals and teammates, you’re on the right track.

Advertisement

3. Dressing for success

Viktor Gladkov via Canva

We've all heard about the importance of dressing for the job you want. What most people don’t want to admit is that dressing for success also tends to leave a lasting impression on others. Well-dressed, slightly more formal people tend to be viewed as more respectable and more capable.

Studies show that 95% of all employers consider dress as part of their employment criteria. Studies also noted that wearing good clothes can help close deals. Needless to say, “clothes really do make the man!”

Advertisement

4. Being a capable, hardworking employee

Georgijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Have you ever seen someone who was truly talented in their work? A person who worked hard, knew all the answers, and also managed to make coworkers’ lives easier? That’s the person whom everyone respects in an office. That is, of course, assuming they are not threatened by them.

One of the easiest ways to show yourself as a natural-born leader is to demonstrate competence in your field. In other words, do good work, hand things in on time, and make sure everyone sees that you know what you’re doing.

Advertisement

5. Being accountable for your own actions

bernardbobo from Getty Images via Canva

It’s true that personal accountability seems to be a waning trait these days. It’s tempting to say everything isn’t your fault. Rather than try to pass the buck to others, it’s often better to take accountability and say, “Yes, I messed up. I’m sorry.”

It says a lot about character, and that’s often what makes people respect you. A lack of accountability often breeds contempt from others, even when they are usually the last to develop it.

Advertisement

6. Standing up for others

Delmaine Donson from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Do you want the ultimate life hack for gaining the respect of your coworkers? This might be a high-risk move, but you might want to consider it: stand up for others. When the boss is laying into someone who wasn’t at fault, now would be a good time to put your foot down.

Even if it’s something as simple as saying, “Hey, Boss, don’t be so hard on him. It isn’t entirely his fault,” it can make a huge difference in how things work out.

Advertisement

7. Standing up for yourself, too

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

Having boundaries isn’t just for dating and personal relationships. Being able to have boundaries and know how to make people treat you professionally are both vital skills when it comes to getting people to treat you respectfully.

No one respects a doormat. People who appear to “play doormat” are seen as having no self-respect, even if they’re doing it as a way to take the high road.

Advertisement

8. Maintaining appropriate eye contact

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

If you are on the autism spectrum (like me) or naturally shy, eye contact may not work well for you. It’s something that may make you uncomfortable, nervous, or even feel like you’re confronting others.

Eye contact is read by most other people as a sign of confidence and connection. It’s considered to be one of the most basic building blocks of nonverbal communication, so make sure you partake in it.

Advertisement

9. Not losing your cool

pixelshot via Canva

A friend of mine once told me, “The moment you lose your cool is the moment that you lose, period.” In other words, losing your temper will make you lose everything — the argument, the respect others have for you, and possibly even your position.

Do what you can to maintain your composure under pressure. If you cannot control yourself, the best thing you can do is to temporarily excuse yourself until you’re more collected.

Advertisement

10. Not boasting

Jacob Lund via Canva

The easiest way to get on the wrong person’s nerves is to get boastful about all the good work you do. Even if you’re tempted to “toot your own horn,” it’s often best to keep your braggadocio in check.

If nothing else, keep a quiet record of things you’ve accomplished for those moments you want to ask for a raise. Otherwise, it’s best to keep your head down and make sure others talk about your work instead.

Advertisement

11. Getting scarce with your time

Jacob Lund via Canva

Did you ever notice how quickly something becomes important and respected when they don’t have any time for you? Humans are a strange bunch, if only because of the way they tend to respect what they don’t have so much more than what they do have.

There are reasons why there are so many guides on how to play hard to get in dating forums. It’s because it shows people you have other things going on. That alone makes them prioritize you in a way that doesn’t happen if you’re always available.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.