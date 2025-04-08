11 Brilliant Phrases That Immediately Shut Down Bossy People Who Cut You Off & Act Superior

In any environment, whether at work, school, or a social gathering, putting up with someone who chooses not to listen to you and would rather speak over you to get their point across can be incredibly frustrating and demeaning. The point of a conversation isn't just to sit there and wait to say what you want, but to actively listen to the other person and allow them to express their thoughts without interruption.

Whether these interruptions are coming from your boss, a colleague, a friend, or even a family member, they can make you feel incredibly dismissed and unappreciated. They can make you feel small and as if you don't belong in that space when, nine times out of ten, you do. The key to maintaining your composure and handling yourself gracefully is knowing the exact phrases you should use when you are cut off and silenced.

Here are 11 phrases that immediately shut down bossy people who cut you off and act superior:

1. 'I'll let you know if I need help'

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

This phrase successfully cuts off unnecessary opinions or unsolicited advice that an individual may be trying to present to you. You're also still being polite by telling the other person that if you need help or assistance, you'll be sure to go straight to them and ask. This phrase doesn't make someone feel like they're being talked down to, nor does it create any conflict.

"Hearing advice can be incredibly frustrating when you only need someone to be supportive and listen. Instead of feeling understood and heard, unsolicited advice can make you feel minimized or judged, as if your thoughts and feelings are invalid," explained psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen, Ph.D. "Remember, not every opinion requires your agreement or action. Set limits, change the topic when needed, and know when to step back to preserve your emotional well-being."

Advertisement

2. 'I appreciate the suggestion but I'm going to stick with my approach'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Not only does this phrase do a good job of acknowledging what another individual has said and is trying to advise you on, but you're also asserting your own control. Instead of allowing the other person to take the reins and push you to the side, you're insisting that you have it handled and that your approach is something you feel comfortable taking.

"Assertiveness takes skill and practice. It’s not something that comes easily to most, so if this is difficult for you, please know that your skills can be strengthened," said licensed psychologist Jonice Webb, Ph.D. "One of the most impactful ways to develop assertiveness skills is to begin to take your own feelings and emotional needs more seriously."

Advertisement

3. 'Let's keep this a two-way conversation not a one-way order'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Using this phrase can bring attention to the tone that another individual is trying to assert over you. A conversation should not just be someone ordering you to do something and expecting you to follow without objection, but rather a mutual understanding of thoughts and perspectives.

Instead of stooping to their level and trying to match their tone, this phase is a good way of putting your foot down while also taking the high road. You're bringing attention to the issue at hand while also staying professional. It's ensuring the other person knows they're not actively listening.

"We all need to be heard by those closest to us, regardless of whether we’re right or wrong, and rational or irrational. Whatever the circumstances, the process of listening has a high likelihood of transforming the relationship in a positive way," licensed psychologist Dianne Grande, Ph.D., pointed out.

Advertisement

4. 'We can collaborate on this but we both need to be heard equally'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

It can be frustrating when someone is trying to butt in during a project or idea without even hearing you out first. Instead of shutting down or allowing the other person to take over completely, this phrase reminds them that teamwork is the most critical aspect. You cannot be a team with someone while trying to outshine them and constantly interrupting their ideas.

"Teamwork recognizes that it’s you and me against the problem—navigating jobs or money, kids, parents, time pressures, emotional pressures, or financial pressures," explained therapist Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W. "Though we each have our own strengths and weaknesses, in the end, we work together equally to solve the problems that life throws at us."

Advertisement

5. 'I value your input, but I need time to finish mine'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase is a polite yet assertive way to let someone know that while you appreciate their input and thoughts, you should still have an opportunity to express your own. It's about acknowledging the other person and not making them feel bad, but also setting that boundary that you need the floor to speak.

It helps the conversation continue to be respectful even if you have to deal with constant interruptions from someone who may not realize they're actively being disrespectful in the first place.

"The truth is that conversation is not just words and eye contact, trigger and response, but rather an acceptance of each other in both giving and receiving, whether through shared language, laughter, posturing, or questioning! No matter what, there is an exchange and recognition," explained learning specialist Amanda Friedman, MSEd, SBL.

Advertisement

6. 'I'd love to hear your perspective after we go through this part'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase is good at reassuring another person that while their perspective might be insightful and appreciated, it's also not a signal that they should be talking over you or trying to assert themselves in the conversation. Setting boundaries when you're constantly interrupted is also important.

By saying this, you are gently reminding the other person that patience is a virtue and that it's vital to have and use it in conversations while waiting for their turn to speak.

"When people who have this difficulty are listening to another speak to them, they are often busy planning how to respond. They might be planning a defense of their position if a disagreement is involved, or they might be ‘shutting down’ if they are listening to something they don’t want to hear," explained psychotherapist Richard B. Joelson, DSW, LCSW.

Practicing patience while communicating with others can help you learn how to sit and wait before jumping to interrupt.

Advertisement

7. 'Let's focus on understanding each other rather than rushing ahead'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase is a great way to ensure that the other person is aware that both people involved should actively participate in the conversation. No one should rush ahead with their thoughts, and while it's normal for someone to get excited and plow ahead without thinking, it's not respectful to leave the other person trying to speak their mind to no avail.

If you're trying to have a thoughtful and productive discussion, you must get to the same point with the other person at the same time. A conversation should never be a race because that's how people end up leaving it feeling unheard and silenced.

Advertisement

8. 'I think we'll get the best outcome if we each take time to share'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If two people are engaged in a discussion, it should be a fair give-and-take exchange. No one person should feel they need to speak longer than the other, especially if they're each trying to come to a conclusion or solution together. This phrase is good at reminding the other person that an outcome needs to be reached, and it won't happen until you can both speak for the same amount of time.

It's assertive while also bringing awareness to an unfair dynamic. Instead of calling out their interruptions, you calmly let them know that they're not appreciated while still being polite and respectful.

Advertisement

9. 'We'll get to that point when it's my turn to speak'

goodluz | Shutterstock

By using this phrase, you're not only acknowledging to the other person that while they may have interrupted you, the point they're talking about will be touched on later, but that it's still your turn to speak as well. Conversations should be about ensuring each person is allowed time to speak, and it shouldn't be a battle for control.

You're able to maintain authority with this phrase without making the other person feel as if they're being attacked or dismissed.

Advertisement

10. 'I see where you're coming from, but I'm not quite finished'

Yuriy Golub | Shutterstock

This phrase is a great way to not only validate what someone else has said, even if they're being bossy and interrupting you as you're trying to speak, while also assertively letting them know that you still have things to say. Sometimes, people don't quite realize just how disruptive their interruptions can be, but this is a gentle reminder that just because they feel the need to speak doesn't mean they should at someone else's expense.

By using this phrase, you're keeping the conversation respectful while making it clear that you cannot have a productive dialogue if the other person won't let you finish your thought.

Advertisement

11. 'Let's make space for both of us to express our thoughts clearly'

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

This phrase is good for bringing balance back to a conversation that might have been derailed by someone's constant interruptions and superior attitude. You shouldn't have to try to get your voice across when another person is trying to assert dominance over a conversation.

By using this phrase, you're not confronting the other person; instead, you're gently guiding the conversation back to more respectful ground. Both people should feel like they have a safe space to express their thoughts without worrying about the other person jumping in and attempting to steer the conversation back to them and their thoughts only.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.