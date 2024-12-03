9 Incredibly Simple Habits Of People Who Keep Getting Promoted At Work That Anyone Can Do

Getting promoted at work often feels like an impossible task, especially when you notice the people around you climbing the corporate ladder at a quicker rate.

Fortunately, some easy-to-implement habits can help you get the next big promotion — and, hopefully, a raise to go with it!

Here are 9 incredibly simple habits of people who keep getting promoted at work:

1. Utilize the power of Google

"It is incredible how intelligent you can seem and how far you can go in a corporate job if you are the one who Googles," @turnoffrase pointed out in a TikTok.

For some reason, people at work tend to act like the Wi-Fi has gone out whenever they run into a problem. Their first instinct is to ask a co-worker or supervisor. Prove that you are a problem-solver and be the one to get online and find the answer. Often it only takes a simple Google search.

2. Ask for feedback

Asking for feedback from your supervisor shows that you want to improve your skills and demonstrates that you are invested in your future at the company. If you are in a leadership role, you can also ask for feedback from those who report to you.

Ideally, you will get actionable advice that you can implement to get that promotion or constructive criticism to reflect on.

3. Have a positive attitude

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Guess what? Nobody wants to be around someone who is constantly upset and complaining. While it may be challenging to stay positive at work — after all, everyone can think of a thousand places they would rather be — a pleasant demeanor goes a long way.

4. Be confident

Confidence in the workplace can take you far. While you don't want to come across as cocky or arrogant, you do want to demonstrate that you know what you are doing.

“Some people in corporate have mastered the art of speaking confidently and with conviction,” content creator Kyyah Abdul explained in a TikTok. “They may not have the same knowledge or education as you, but a person who can walk in a room and command the attention of anybody there around is bound to know and see success.”

5. Make yourself visible

While most people would prefer their hard work speak for itself, if you don't make yourself and your successes visible, it's easy to fly under the radar — and miss out on promotional opportunities because of it.

Career development advisor Bonita says that you must "highlight your work and therefore your worth," ideally with statistics and other concrete evidence.

"The more people hear about the work that you are involved in, the more likely you're going to get the recognition that you deserve, therefore getting the pay and title or whatever you may wish," she explained.

6. Be a good listener

To form good work relationships, you have to be willing to lend an ear. Actively listen with intention and ask clarifying questions. Don't listen just to respond.

7. Communicate constantly

Nobody can read your mind. You have to communicate if there's a problem, if you've made progress on a project, or if you have recommendations for how to better complete a task.

Consistently communicating with co-workers and your boss sets you apart from those who keep to themselves.

8. Always dress your best

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

We've all heard the saying, "dress for the job you want." While it may be frustrating that appearance has an impact on your job, first impressions (and second, and third...) are extremely important in the professional world. Looking put together makes those around you think that you have everything together.

9. Adopt traits of employees who have been promoted

You're likely not the first person in the history of your company to want to be promoted, so use those who came before you to get that advancement. Notice what they did differently and how they stood out amongst the crowd.

You can even take it a step further and reach out to them for advice on how you can follow in their footsteps and move up at the company.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.