10 Things Gen Z People Hate About Modern Work Culture That Boomers Think They Should Just Deal With

Written on Apr 04, 2026

young gen z employee hating modern work culture Alina Rosanova | Shutterstock
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From work-life balance to expectations of comfort at work, Gen Z has many new perspectives on workplace culture that older generations haven't had the space to promote, at least according to a Deloitte survey. Many of the things Gen Z people hate about modern work culture, that boomers think they should just deal with, stem from their desire for meaning and purpose.

While this workplace desire might not seem like a personal attack on boomers, older generations' loyalty to work and their careers can sometimes create misunderstandings that promote hostility between multigenerational workers. So, it's important to acknowledge that Gen Z often wants to create a better balance for everyone at work, not just selfishly for themselves.

Here are 10 things Gen Z people hate about modern work culture that boomers think they should just deal with

1. Answering emails off the clock

gen z woman checking her work emails at home Tirachard Kumtanom | Shutterstock

Gen Zers are incredibly intentional about their boundaries between work and personal time, especially when they're not getting any kind of meaning or purpose from their careers. Whether it's turning their phones off after leaving, refusing to work late, or simply indulging in personal hobbies that distract them from the allure of working at home, they're tired of the modern work culture expecting constant availability.

While it might seem harmless, a study from Occupational Health Science found that employees who answered more emails off the clock had worse health and well-being than those with better work-life boundaries. So, for young people pushing back, it's not about entitlement or feeling like they're better than anyone. It's simply about protecting their time and energy in a society that often urges people to burn themselves out completely.

RELATED: 12 Tiny Signs You're Suffering From Extreme Burnout

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2. Working through lunches and breaks

stressed gen z employee working while she eats lunch fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a PLOS One study, taking short breaks throughout the workday is shown to reduce stress, increase productivity, and promote better well-being for workers. Despite that, many employers and leaders encourage their employees to work through these breaks and even skip lunch to account for the illusion of urgency.

Gen Z people, who are prioritizing work-life balance more heavily than their older counterparts, hate this expectation in modern working culture. While boomers have experienced it for their entire careers and often want Gen Z to experience similar levels of stress and burnout, the reality is that it's just not healthy or efficient for anyone.

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3. Coming in on the weekend

stressed young woman working in the office on the weekend insta_photos | Shutterstock

Despite often needing the weekend to rest and reduce their stress levels after long, draining weeks at work, many employees are still expected to follow unspoken rules of weekend time on the clock. Even if it's only answering emails or finishing up work from the week, if they're already working more than they're expected to be on salary, working on the weekend should never be an expectation or celebrated.

It's simply a manifestation of "glorified burnout" that's been ingrained in our "hustle culture" mentality. We only have two days off from work, usually packed full with chores and rest we missed during the week, and to have a boss pressure employees to also work is something Gen Z absolutely hates.

RELATED: If Your Job Is Draining The Life Out Of You, These 6 Burnout Triggers Might Be Why

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4. Being guilted for taking time off

boss guilting her gen z employee for taking time off work FabrikaSimf | Shutterstock

Many American workers feel "vacation guilt" for taking time off from work and are shamed by their employers for using the sick days they're entitled to. For Gen Z, coming into the workplace with a strong prioritization of their personal time and well-being, of course this culture around rest and time off doesn't sit well with them.

Not only are they pushing back by using sick time for "mental health" days, but they're also encouraging people to use up all of their paid time off when they can. Especially in companies where workers are drastically underpaid and underappreciated, the "loyalty" keeping them from taking time off is only harming themselves.

RELATED: If These 3 Things Happen When You Take A Day Off Work, You're Probably Not Making Enough Money

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5. Misguided professional dress codes

gen z man not abiding by traditional professional dress codes SeventyFour | Shutterstock

In an age of authenticity and self-representation, it's no surprise that Gen Zers hate the rigid professional dress codes workers have traditionally adopted over time. Not only are they often uncomfortable, but they're rooted in misguided gender norms and stereotypes that often disproportionately harm women in male-dominated spaces.

While there's certainly a level of inappropriate dress happening amongst younger workers who aren't sure how to dress or don't have the financial resources to acquire clothing that fits a dress code, most of the time, their hatred stems from rigidity. The clothes aren't comfortable or crafted with productivity in mind, so they're pushing back from every angle.

RELATED: 11 Signs You're Overworked & Underappreciated In Every Aspect Of Your Life

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6. Salary secrecy

gen z colleagues discussing their salaries together fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a Kickresume poll, many Gen Z workers are being more transparent about their salaries and shunning people who keep their compensation information under wraps to promote less secrecy in the workplace. With equality and justice on their minds, they're tired of being guilted into not sharing salary information, especially from an employer who'd prefer to pay people differently without any reason.

They're obsessed with accountability in many ways, but in the workplace, it's somewhat justified, especially after decades of the institution profiting off the backs of underpaid, overworked employees.

RELATED: 12 Old-School Workplace 'Givens' Gen Z Refuses To Be Part Of

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7. A forced 'family' dynamic

friendly gen z colleagues acting like a family at work JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

While in theory treating your co-workers like a "second family" can create strong bonds and a sense of safety at work, in reality it's just a manipulation tool to force workers into taking on more projects and spending more time at the office. They can guilt people for leaving early, calling on the struggles of their working "family" as evidence, or force longer hours to "work together" toward a big project.

It's a ploy to overwork employees, in most cases, which is why it's one of the things Gen Z is tired of hearing from companies and employers.

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8. In-person jobs that could be done remotely

gen z woman annoyed about her in-person job that could be done remotely Songsak C | Shutterstock

Of course, considering baby boomers often believe that in-person offices and work are their main forms of social belonging and interaction, it's not surprising that they take offense to Gen Zers' push for more remote and hybrid alternatives. However, for Gen Z, who values flexibility and a hybrid work schedule, their hatred toward forced in-person jobs comes from a place of discomfort and inconvenience.

Especially when they're spending more money and wasting more time coming into an office job that could be done entirely from their laptop, getting a taste of a remote culture at the start of their careers shifted their views away from traditional ones. They're being guilted for taking time for an appointment and overspending on childcare, when the efficiency and comfort of working from home is within reach.

RELATED: The Thing People Do At Work To Look Highly Intelligent That Usually Means They're Incompetent, According To Study

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9. Confusing corporate lingo

older boss using confusing corporate lingo with gen z worker fizkes | Shutterstock

Especially for Gen Zers who prioritize values around inclusivity and accessibility, vague corporate slang and empty lingo can feel more exclusionary than it seems on paper. Especially when it's expected to be understood for first-time corporate employees and workers early in their careers, without ever being taught, it feels like an unnecessary hurdle for productivity and inclusion.

Not only is it often used to weaponize a certain rigid kind of professionalism, but it's also used as a marker to exclude people who don't know what they're doing yet. Ironically enough, the people who cling to it the most are often the worst at their jobs.

RELATED: Bosses Who Use These 11 Corporate Phrases Annoy Pretty Much Everyone Who Works For Them

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10. An expectation of one-sided loyalty

group of gen z colleagues listening to boss talk about company loyalty AnnaStills | Shutterstock

Many baby boomers grew up in a culture that centered on work and career progression. For them, working hard and being loyal to a company often meant promotions, career advancement, and better wages, but in today's world, this expectation of loyalty is largely one-sided.

Gen Zers, who have faced struggles in the workforce, despite their collective education and experience, understand that loyalty is a manipulation tactic to urge people to overwork themselves. Companies benefit and profit when their workers feel an innate sense of loyalty and obligation, even if they're not getting anything in return.

RELATED: 7 Things Gen Z Workers Complain About That Older Generations See As A Rite Of Passage

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

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