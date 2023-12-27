Wife Shows Appreciation Each Day For Her Husband Who Suggested She Quit Her Job & Stay Home With Their Kids — ‘He Thinks He’s The One That Got Lucky’

Every woman has a dream that is different. Some wish to climb the corporate ladder. Others want to find the balance needed to be a working mom. Others just want to stay at home with their children.

For one woman, her dream became a reality thanks to her husband’s encouragement.

A woman shared her gratitude for her husband who suggested that she stop working and stay home with their kids.

Kayla Baker, a stay-at-home mom who shares her life on TikTok, recently told the story of how she got to this point in her life.

"Two years ago, my husband came to me encouraging me to put in my notice at work,” she stated. “Every morning since then I’ve had his breakfast waiting and lunch packed. He gave me the most special gift — time with my babies I otherwise would have missed; yet he thinks he’s the one who got so lucky.”

Commenters on TikTok were very supportive of Baker and her decision. “I tell my husband all the time that I love how hard he works so that I can stay home with our babies. Such a blessing,” one person said.

“He is the lucky one! He has [a] wife that appreciates and respects him for what he is!” said another. One person summed up their situation perfectly when they said, “You keep [doing] you and what works for y’all!”

Baker shared other videos with thoughts on her life as a stay-at-home mom and wife. In one, she proudly stated, “Welcome to the blue-collar wife side of TikTok. Where we are endlessly grateful, appreciative, and proud of our hardworking men. Where we don’t think it’s just a trend, but a lifelong commitment.”

Commenters on this video were equally supportive but also shared the realities of this lifestyle. “People romanticize it but it’s a lot of work,” one person wrote. “They are working more than they are home, [and] exhausted from backbreaking work when they are home.”

“Being a blue-collar wife isn’t for the weak of heart,” another said.

Studies show more women are choosing to be stay-at-home moms.

According to Motherly’s State of Motherhood report, the number of stay-at-home moms is increasing. Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 reported, “Data shows stay-at-home mothers almost doubled from 15% in 2022 to 25% in 2023.”

Furthermore, Motherly’s co-founder and CEO, Jill Koziol, said, “Affordable childcare was really the big thing that stuck out in this year’s study that’s pushing mothers to stop working.”

Photo: galina-kovalenko / Canva Pro

Many moms are finding that it is easier to stay at home and watch their children than it is to pay for them to be taken care of elsewhere. This trend is likely to continue as childcare costs continue to rise.

Some may find themselves scoffing at Baker’s videos. It could be easy to question the merits of her making meals every day for her husband and celebrating life as a “blue-collar wife.” However, everyone has their own hopes and dreams that must be taken into account. For some, staying home with their kids while their husband works is exactly what they want and need. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.