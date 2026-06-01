Leveraging quietness is a superpower in most conversations, including at work.

When we're offered productive space for silence, even in a work meeting, we make our conversation and language more intentional. However, not everyone has the perspective to appreciate silence, so it's often misunderstood and weaponized. For example, if someone's completely silent during work meetings, they may actually be communicating certain things to their boss without realizing, not all of which are positive.

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If someone's completely silent during work meetings, they're actually communicating 10 things to their boss without realizing

1. They're disengaged

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We often remind people that we're paying attention to them through active listening, including eye contact and verbal confirmations, but sometimes, quietness is taken the wrong way. Especially in a group setting, where it's easy to get wrapped up in group dynamics and needs, when one person is staying completely silent, it can often feel like they're disengaged or that they don't care.

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Especially if we're looking at a laptop or avoiding eye contact, saying nothing can make people feel insecure and uncertain, prompting more negative perceptions, even at work.

2. They're not comfortable

If someone's not comfortable speaking up, their silence is deafening. In fact, their body language alone is probably reminding their boss that they're uncomfortable every time they avoid eye contact or tap their leg under the desk. Whether it's a fear of public speaking or a sign of a poor workplace culture, silence can be a sign of discomfort.

Introverts are comfortable in silence, with a lot of inner reflection and consideration happening in their minds. These people may just be dealing with a storm of frustration and anxiety.

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3. They don't think they have a say

Not feeling heard in the workplace usually affects job satisfaction, productivity, and turnover rates for the worse. Even if it seems small and harmless in conversations, it's these moments that create workplace culture over time.

So, if a worker doesn't feel valued or continues to be unheard in the workplace, there's a chance that their silence is a reflection of that. They're sabotaging workplace productivity by keeping their ideas and opinions to themselves, but the root cause of it is a sense of isolation and a lack of value at work.

4. They need time to process

Creative people often need idleness to think innovatively. Similarly, introverts often need space and alone time to truly unpack their thoughts and consider solutions to shared problems. So, if a worker isn't speaking during a work meeting or with their boss, there's a chance they're just unpacking and registering everything in their minds.

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Especially around extroverted co-workers, who tend to think out loud and dominate conversations, of course not saying anything is a sign that someone is truly introverted.

5. They feel left out

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Whether it's because they're introverted in a sea of extroverts or don't feel respected because of their age, many people who stay silent in work meetings actually just feel left out. In some cases, it's relatively harmless, rather than an issue of workplace culture or intentional ostracism.

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However, in some cases, someone feeling left out is a reflection of a lack of inclusivity in their workplace. When people don't feel respected, they feel left out. When they feel left out, everyone at work is less supported and productive.

6. They prefer solving problems alone

We do tend to solve complex problems more effectively when we're working with a group or in a collaborative setting, but some people still need space to think. Even if they're coming into a group meeting or conversation, they appreciate having space and alone time to consider a problem before they're thrown to the wolves.

Especially for introverts, who spend a lot of time in their heads, being silent can convey to their bosses that they're actually just solving an issue in their heads first.

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7. They're afraid to interrupt

Especially at work, interruptions in conversations can often break up the momentum of conversations and make people feel disrespected, even when they're not intentionally malicious. So, if someone is staying silent when they're talking to a boss or with co-workers, there's a chance they're just afraid to give off the wrong impression.

Many employees even adopt more stress in the face of interruptions at work, so, of course, there's always going to be a level of anxiety around this fear, especially for introverts.

8. They're afraid of conflict

If a meeting becomes tense or people are raising their voices, it's possible that someone being silent is shutting down. Whether it's personal issues with conflict or a frustration with professionalism, refusing to engage in an emotional discussion at work can sometimes be a boundary.

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While it's partially a manager's job to handle and mediate conflict, an employee might be reminding them that they have no business getting involved by staying disconnected and silent.

9. They have a unique communication style

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Some people who are silent in work meetings aren't actually disengaged. In fact, they usually believe they're being incredibly great communicators, whether that's by prompting one-on-one conversations and shifting their body language, or even using nonverbal cues to help people feel seen.

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Regardless of whether or not they're saying anything, a person's body language can speak for itself, reminding people that they're listening and engaged.

10. They don't care

Whether it's their intention or not, if someone's completely silent during a conversation, it can often be misunderstood as a lack of care. Rather than being an act of compliance or self-censorship, this silence is perceived to be an act of defiance. It strains workplace relationships and paints someone's intentions in a poor light, even when the assumptions aren't true.

That's why finding an employer and workplace culture that understands you is important. Even if it doesn't always feel comfortable, other people should be able to respect your silence without assuming the worst.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.