2 Tiny Communication Hacks That Create Happier, More Productive Employees

Building a team of happy and engaged employees requires more than just daily interactions — it involves tools that go beyond the surface.

In a workplace, small things can make a huge difference when it comes to productivity. When you're communicating with people at work, it's not just about sharing info; it's about creating a workplace where people feel good.

Workplace expert Jenn Lim, who knows a thing or two about making work a happy place, shared some insight and strategies for making employees happier. In the podcast "Open Relationships: Transforming Together", she shares two tricks that can make employees happy. But not just happy — happy in a way that helps them perform better and remain dedicated and loyal.

The two simple communication skills the best bosses have in common

1. They listen to what employees believe is good for business

Effective communication begins with active listening. In the podcast, Jenn Lim stresses the importance of truly understanding what's going on within the organization. It's not just about hearing words but about actively engaging with employees, acknowledging their concerns, and valuing their input.

"Listening, knowing what's going on," Lim emphasizes. This simple yet powerful act of listening goes beyond hearing words; it involves empathy and a genuine interest in the well-being of each team member.

These day-to-day interactions matter most, and being attuned to the needs and challenges of employees creates a sense of belonging and fosters a positive workplace culture. In addition, Lim has found that employees often understand what will help the business thrive, as well.

2. They explain the "why" behind their decisions

The second communication hack involves providing a clear understanding of the "Why" behind organizational or company decisions. It goes beyond the surface-level explanation and delves into the higher purpose and values instilled in the company.

According to Lim, it's about more than just doing the job for a paycheck; it's about making sure employees know that their work contributes to the betterment of the company — and sometimes even for society.

When employees understand the higher purpose of their work, they feel a deeper connection to the organization, leading to increased motivation and job satisfaction. This communication hack aligns individual efforts with the company's mission, creating a sense of purpose that goes beyond the day-to-day tasks.

Conclusion:

Good communication is crucial for a happy workplace. Using these two communication tricks — really listening and explaining the reasons behind decisions — can help organizations create a place where employees feel important, involved, and ready to work.

As Lim points out, "The everyday talks and the bigger reasons behind the work are essential for a happier and more effective team". In the end, putting effort into communication strategies that focus on caring, understanding, and purpose can make a workplace where employees do well and help the whole organization succeed.

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.