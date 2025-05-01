The #1 Skill That Helped Me Land A Remote Job And Skip The Line In Interviews

May 2021. I had just graduated, eager to start my career — except the world had shut down. No office. No networking events. No easy way to meet people. I had to figure out a way to get a job — and fast.

What I discovered about the pathway to employment in a remote world transformed my career — and it can change your career too.

I started out my career with almost no professional network, but since then, I have grown my network and the connections have helped me land three new roles — all big steps in my career. Now I am going to share the same tips that I used with you.

I grew my network using nontraditional networking methods. Not because I wanted to, but because I had to. Growing my network in the middle of a pandemic required something different, but the tactics I learned apply today in a remote working world. So, you can use these tips to grow your professional network and land the job you've always wanted.

Networking was the #1 skill that helped me land a remote job and skip the line in job interviews.

Networking gets you jobs. Full stop. Yes, cold applying can get you a job, but the career tactic that works the best for securing interviews and job offers is networking.

Most people think networking is just about meeting people. But that’s not quite right. There is more to it than that.

If there is such a thing as a career “hack,” then it’s networking. I would even argue that it’s more important in remote work because your network won’t grow as naturally when you work remotely. You have to be more intentional about it.

Networking is so powerful that research, according to HubSpot, suggests that 85% of jobs are filled through networking. Yes, you read that right, 85%!

In fact, according to CNBC, 70% of jobs are never published publicly! Instead, these jobs are either posted internally or are created specifically for candidates that recruiters meet through networking.

Why networking is so effective

The reason networking is so effective is because of the power of human connection. When you have a real conversation with someone there is a level of trust and connection that can’t be gained through looking at a resume.

When a hiring manager is sifting through hundreds of resumes, it is hard to get a clear picture of who is a good fit. If you apply online, you’re competing with 250+ candidates. But if you network, you jump the line.

On paper or in an application, you are just another number, but when you are introduced to someone through your network, they feel more of a personal connection to you. They want to believe the best in you.

Being able to “skip the line” in a job application because of a mutual colleague is the biggest perk of networking, but there are two other overlooked benefits of building your network.

Your network can help you learn new skills and gain market insights

Your network is a group of experts in different industries. Tapping into that network is like being in college and having access to a bunch of professors with specialized knowledge in a specific area.

You may work as a manager for an auto company, but your analyst friend in health care can teach you some best practices that may carry over to your work. By tapping into your network for knowledge you grow and increase your knowledge base of other industries and trends.

Your network can make your work more enjoyable and effective

The more people you have professional relationships with, the easier it is to get work done. That’s because you know who to go to and they are more willing to work with you because you already have relational capital with them.

Also, it makes work more enjoyable; it’s always more fun to work with people you know on some level instead of them being a stranger. So, by getting to know the people you may work with in the future, you are doing yourself a favor and making work a more collaborative and enjoyable process. So, a healthy professional network will help you…

Land jobs

Learn across industries

Work more effectively

How to build your network remotely:

So, building your network has all these perks, but how do you do it?

Here are four tips that will take your remote networking to the next level:

Start where you are. Use LinkedIn Level up your video call communication skills Find local networking/meetup events

Let’s jump into how to put these into practice! Now a fair warning, networking is harder remotely. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it can still be done well and effectively it just takes some extra care and attention — I’ll show you how.

1. Start where you are

Networking can be intimidating, but you can start within your company or even your team. That’s because networking is more than just meeting new people. It’s a mindset, and it involves making meaningful connections and providing value to others. You can do that to anyone in your organization.

Once you are in that mindset, you can step outside your team, and if you work in a large organization, then your next step is to reach out to people and teams that you never cross paths with or even think about. Those are the teams you want to network with. By developing connections across the organization, you make yourself a valuable asset.

You never know when you may need to work with others, or when knowledge about a specific team will help you with your next assignment. By keeping your network broad, you set yourself up to be successful in your future work.

How to do it: Use this plug-and-play email template: “Hi [Name], I am interested in the work you do at [our company]. I’d love to hear about your experience and any advice you have for someone growing in [Industry]. Would you be open to a quick 15-minute Zoom chat?”

You would be surprised how ready and willing people are to network. Then, to keep the connection strong, follow up a month later about something you mentioned in that call. This solidifies the relationship and keeps you on their mind.

Now you have a new connection in the organization! Once you start where you are at you can move beyond the four walls of the company and venture into the virtual world.

2. Use LinkedIn

I remember staring at my LinkedIn profile, wondering how I could stand out when no one was hiring. Until one day I got a job through a recruiter reaching out on LinkedIn. It was a job I loved, and it was a nice raise and more responsibility from my previous role. All from LinkedIn.

My profile was updated and set up to be attractive to recruiters. This passive use of LinkedIn is one way to network (set it up and hope people reach out), but it will have limited results.

The best way is to use LinkedIn to actively network and reach out to people who share interesting articles or neat tidbits about the work they are doing. Remember pretty much everyone is on LinkedIn because they WANT to network, so take advantage of that fact and reach out to people online who you may never cross paths with otherwise.

How to do it: Search for a company that you would be excited to work at. Go to their people tab and then the “people you may know section”. Reach out to someone who seems like they have some things in common and see if they would be willing to chat.

This is a great move for remote workers because you can meet people without having to leave your home office, but it doesn’t end there. Next, you have to have a conversation with them.

3. Level up your video call communication skills

The first two tips helped you get connected, and if all goes well, you will be able to set up a video call. Virtual communication is a whole different beast compared to in-person small talk and networking, so it requires some special attention.

The first thing is to look professional, which doesn’t mean you have a suit and tie on, but just that your background is reasonable (use a virtual one if you need to) and you look like you could be going into the office.

The other thing to keep in mind is to still use nonverbal communication cues. That’s because 55% of communication is nonverbal according to Albert Mehrabian, a researcher of body language.

Over a video call, you don’t have the benefit of as much nonverbal communication because the nonverbal cues can’t be picked up on as easily. One thing you can still do is use hand gestures. Hand gestures are a very human element in our communication. Hand gestures help build trust, and they help add nuance to what we are saying.

How to do it: Engage fully in the conversation and don’t be distracted. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for clarification or repeat yourself if needed. The point of the video call is to make a more meaningful connection that can’t be achieved over email or messages.

At the end of the call, be sure to ask if there is someone else they could connect you with. This keeps your network growing and allows you to connect with new people.

4. Find local networking/meetup events

This last tip is not entirely virtual, though it can be. Networking events are a great opportunity to make new connections. It is another opportunity where everyone there wants to network, and you can take advantage of that.

If you are working remotely most of the time, a networking event can be a great opportunity to have some in-person interactions. Whether the event is virtual or in person it is important to remember to come prepared with questions to ask people and information you want to share about yourself.

How to do it: Search for networking events near you. They may be by industry or just general networking events. Show up and the most important part is to get contact information and follow up the next day to remind them who you are and why you were glad to connect with them. This solidifies the connection and gives them a chance to connect with you.

Now you are equipped with the skills to network remotely, so I have a challenge for you: The 24-hour networking challenge

Your mission: In the next 24 hours, send one networking message. Use the script and tips I shared above. Then, comment below or reply to this email and tell me how it went!

Networking can be your superpower to land a remote role in the next 90 days! It is a compounding effect as you get access to other people’s networks. You will have more opportunities to “skip the line” in the application process. As you implement these action steps you will need a way to organize and keep track of who you network with.

Leo Rule has built his entire career remotely and now helps remote and hybrid workers boost their productivity and find joy in their work.