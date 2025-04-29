4 'Deep Work' Strategies That Can Help You Get Your Job Done In Way Fewer Hours

What we choose to focus on and what we choose to ignore play in defining the quality of our life. — Cal Newport, author of Deep Work: Rules For Focused Success In A Disciplined World

What we choose to focus on plays in defining the quality of our remote work. When we focus on the right things, our impact goes up and we help our team and business succeed.

If you are looking for ways to get your work noticed by others, then deep work is a great way to do it. By taking the time to work uninterrupted, you create the opportunity to produce high-quality work of high importance. That is the kind of work that gets noticed.

Deep work is invaluable, and every successful remote worker prioritizes it because it helps them stand out. So if you want to be a more effective remote worker, here is how you can become a deep work expert in 5 minutes by drawing on insights from Cal Newport’s book on the topic.

Here are four deep work strategies that can help you get your job done in fewer hours:

1. Know what deep work is not

Deep work is not just blocking out distractions and working on the first thing that comes to mind. Deep work means strategically planning what you will work on so that your work aligns with the right priorities.

This means knowing the priorities of your business or team and then figuring out what will help them work towards those priorities. By planning, you take something valuable (focused work time) and amplify its impact so that it makes a difference.

Deep work is not working hard for a long period until your brain feels like it’s bleeding. That is a recipe for burnout and inconsistent work, but working on the right thing for the right amount of time is the most effective version of deep work.

“Clarity about what matters provides clarity about what does not.” —Cal Newport

2. Make it a regular rhythm

Deep work won’t just happen. It is not our natural tendency to do focused work. If left to my own devices, I would scroll Substack and watch YouTube videos a lot more.

But instead, I am writing (deep work) because I have made it a part of my routine. There are several ways to incorporate deep work into your routines, but it could go a few ways:

Every other day from 7–9 am

Schedule a different time at the beginning of each week

Tuesday mornings

Start when you finish your first cup of coffee

Plan your deep work session the day before

Any of these and more can work, but the important thing is to regularly schedule them so that they become a system in your life.

3. Drain the shallows

To make deep work a regular rhythm, you may have to rearrange or reprioritize some work. This may mean saying no to tasks or limiting the time you spend on shallow tasks such as email or scrolling social.

By draining the shallows, you are acknowledging that shallow tasks are not worth an excess amount of time, and it is better to spend time and energy on deeper tasks. Draining the shallows will free up energy and time to do important, deep work.

Inevitably, distractions (shallow work) will come up, and it is not all bad, but you should know when you will allow distractions and when you will not.

“Less mental clutter means more mental resources available for deep thinking.” —Cal Newport

4. Take rests

We cannot constantly be in a state of deep work. That is not the way our brains operate. So, to increase the productivity and value of your deep work sessions, it is important to go into them well-rested.

This means taking regular breaks throughout the day and an extended break (ideally a full day) at some point in the week. This will give you opportunities to refuel and recharge. Not to mention, it will give space for your brain to be bored. It is in this boredom that some of our best ideas are born.

“To simply wait and be bored has become a novel experience in modern life, but from the perspective of concentration training, it’s incredibly valuable.” —Cal Newport

In today’s knowledge economy, those who can focus deeply will thrive. They will be able to consistently produce high-quality work and solve important challenges. It is like a superpower in an increasingly distracted world.

Deep work is a skill that needs to be learned and practiced over time. It takes consistent effort to develop. You may notice that you have to fight for deep work time. That is normal and a sign you are on the right track. It takes a ruthless pursuit of deep work to keep doing it.

It is through the acts of intentional, deep work that we will find fulfillment, and we will produce work that adds value to the world and those around us. That is a way to thrive in your work.

Writer Leo Rule has built his entire career remotely and now helps remote and hybrid workers boost their productivity and find joy in their work.

