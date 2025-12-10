4 Simple Ways To Get An Amazing New Job During The Holidays, According To An Expert

December arrives, the office slows down, and suddenly everyone seems to take their foot off the gas, including job seekers. Social calendars fill up, inboxes get quieter, and motivation dips. A slow December can feel discouraging, but it can also provide you with some breathing room. Yes, the holidays can be an opportunity for people looking for a job during the holidays.

Here’s the truth most job seekers don't realize: The holiday season is one of the most strategic times of the year to advance your job search. While others are putting their career development on hold, you can make meaningful, focused progress.

Some sectors are contracting and many organizations are reassessing their priorities. What is consistent is that the people who prepare now are ready to move quickly and confidently when the right opportunities arise.

Uncertainty isn’t a reason to pause. It’s a reason to get intentional. Use this quieter period to reassess your strategy, refresh your materials, reconnect with your network, and ready yourself for a new job.

Here are four simple ways to get an amazing job during the holidays:

1. Revisit your strategy

Before you send out another resume or message a connection on LinkedIn, step back and reflect:

What’s the story you’re telling in your job search?

Are you positioning yourself for the roles you truly want?

Is your resume attracting the right kinds of employers?

Have you been going with the flow or following an intentional plan?

The holiday slowdown gives you space. Use it wisely to bring clarity back into the picture and invest in yourself. If you struggle with the questions above, enlist a trusted expert. Even a short professional review can help you identify blind spots and refocus your efforts. A second set of eyes can help you see what you might miss alone.

2. Refresh your self-marketing materials

Most people go months, sometimes years, without updating their resume. Be the exception. This is the moment to:

Strengthen your headline and value proposition.

Update accomplishments you’ve overlooked, and refresh keywords.

Optimize your LinkedIn profile so recruiters actually find you.

Every January, hiring teams return to a full pipeline and begin sifting through candidates quickly. When they do, you want to be the candidate who already looks polished, current, and ready.

Don’t forget to draft a cover letter template. And, if you’ve been telling the same career story for years, now is a powerful moment to refine it. Many people find it helpful to discuss their story with someone trained in drawing out strengths and identifying their unique value proposition.

3. Reconnect with your network

Thoughtful messages now lead to meaningful conversations later. People are more receptive and generous during the holiday. It’s simply human nature.

A few small but authentic actions go a long way:

Send warm, personal holiday or year-end notes.

Reengage with former colleagues and mentors.

Reach out to people you genuinely appreciate.

Ask contacts how the year wrapped up for them.

These reach-outs aren’t about asking for a job; they’re about being present. When hiring time comes around, you won’t be someone they haven’t heard from in ages. Instead, you’ll be top of mind.

4. Ready yourself

Raushan_films via Shutterstock

Any recruitment activity that does happen will ramp up quickly in the new year. Projects kick off, teams get new headcount, and competition for senior roles can intensify as golden handcuffs loosen. If you’ve reassessed, refreshed, and reconnected, by early January you'll be ahead of almost everyone.

Use December to map out a detailed action plan and flex your interview muscles. This includes getting your career story straight, preparing for behavioral questions, and rehearsing your achievements — all the while addressing any jitters head-on. Repetition builds confidence, and a guided practice session can accelerate that growth.

Set up a simple tracking system and make a list of whom to wish a happy New Year. While the others are easing back into things after the holidays, you’ll already be ready to move.

The holidays don’t have to stall your job search. They can accelerate it with thoughtful planning and intentional action. You don’t need to skip caroling, pause family time, or hustle non-stop. Instead, use the quiet moments to lay a strong foundation for the new year. Small steps now will create big momentum later.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.