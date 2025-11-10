3 Mistakes That Cause Amazing People To Lose Out On Every Dream Job

If you want to land a job interview and ultimately your ideal job, you need a resume that gets the right attention. Most people dread writing resumes. They take time, effort, and too often lead to silence, but your resume doesn’t have to disappear into the void.

After reviewing thousands of resumes throughout my HR, recruitment, and coaching career, I’ve seen what makes a candidate stand out and what gets an application rejected in seconds. Here is the truth that you might sting: the average recruiter spends just 7 seconds scanning your resume before deciding whether to keep reading. But don’t panic; with a few smart tweaks, you can make those seconds count.

Three mistakes that cause amazing people to lose out on every dream

1. Objective statements that focus on you, not the employer

Yes, your career goals matter, but at this stage, the recruiter’s main concern is how your experience and skills could make an impact in their organization.

Objective statements like “Seeking a challenging position that will utilize my skills” tend to focus on you and don’t tell hiring managers what they need to know. Instead of starting with an objective (or worse, jumping right into your work history), open with a headline statement directly beneath your name and contact information. This should be a one-line statement that describes how and why you’re a perfect fit for the job. You’ll often find inspiration from the “Job Purpose” section or the introduction of the posting.

Follow up your headline with a few bullets that are tailored to a job’s requirements. Be sure to qualify each statement by using specifics, numbers, or outcomes that demonstrate value, not just keywords. This section serves as a mental checklist for the recruiter, and it compels them to read on.

2. Irrelevant information that clutters your message

Gone are the days of including your full address, every job you’ve ever had, and a list of hobbies. Recruiters don’t have the time to read it all, and the more you include, the easier it is for your most relevant details to get lost.

To get noticed, focus on what’s most helpful for the employer to determine that you’re a strong match for the role. Use keywords from the job posting and make sure they show up naturally in your resume.

Include:

Your name, credentials, phone number, and email.

A link to our LinkedIn profile for easy cross-referencing.

Work experience that’s directly related to the position.

Early or unrelated work experience only if it shows career progression, valuable skills, or enhances your overall career story.

Volunteer experience or hobbies if they demonstrate skills or qualities relevant to the role. experience that is relevant to the job.

Exclude:

Addresses are no longer needed in today’s virtual world, and typically, employers only contact you via phone and email. If location matters, simply note your city or “Willing to relocate.”

References are requested later in the process — no need to include them or say, “References available upon request.” Save your space for achievements.

3. Complicated formatting that trips up recruiters and applicant systems

Columns, graphics, text boxes, and icons might look appealing on first blush, but they can confuse Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), causing your resume to be rejected before a human ever sees it. Readability is the number one important criterion for a resume, and when a human does read it, the eye needs a logical pattern to follow. The 2-column resume is notoriously bad for readability. While creative industries sometimes appreciate a more visual layout, most recruiters just want to scan for key information.

Keep it simple with a sans-serif font such as Arial, Tahoma, Verdana, or a similar font. Use bolding sparingly — mainly for section headers and job titles, and avoid large blocks of text.

Be concise. Say the most with the fewest words, and break content into bite-sized bullets. Limit bullets to around 6 per role, and use a simple symbol (dot or square) to keep the layout clean. Overall, whitespace is your friend. It makes your resume easier on the eyes and helps your key points stand out.

Your resume is your first impression, and you only have seconds to make it count. By removing outdated or unnecessary elements and focusing on clarity, relevance, and readability, you’ll give yourself the best possible chance to land the interview and the job you want.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.

