Gen Z Quietly Learned To Do These 5 Things That Make Life Much Harder Than It Has To Be

Gen Z is known for its inclusive mindset, cultural influence, and social awareness. While they sometimes have a bad reputation with older generations, they have also made many meaningful contributions to the world.

However, according to writer Kristen Shelt, Gen Z has certain "blind spots" that they collectively picked up as a generation. She describes these specific behaviors in a video on TikTok, saying, "These blind spots come from a world you inherited, and the fact you're even asking to understand them means you're already outgrowing them."

Here are 5 things Gen Z quietly learned to do that unintentionally make life harder:

1. They mistake motion for progress

Shelt told Gen Z, "Your threshold for chaos is very high, and your threshold for boredom is low. And your threshold for systemic patience is just about non-existent. So, the second something stops being stimulating, you assume it's wrong, even if it's still the right direction."

Gen Z has become accustomed to a fast-paced existence. Whether it's work, hobbies, relationships, or some other commitment, they're often told to fill their plate as much as possible. Unfortunately, this makes it harder for them to be at peace when things get quiet. When something isn't consuming their attention, they assume it's no longer worth their valuable time.

2. They favor personal truth over shared truth

"You rightfully reject outdated systems, but society still needs shared baselines to function," said Shelt. "Personal truth matters, it just isn't always enough to build collective structures."

Gen Z tends to prioritize truth that is rooted in lived experience, identity, and feelings over truth that is agreed upon by whole institutions or groups. It may come across as a rejection of reality, but it doesn't necessarily mean this generation is ignoring facts or science. They simply value authenticity and individual voice.

3. Their instant access can lead to shallow discernment

Shelt explained, "You can find information faster than anyone before you. The blind spot is that everything online feels equally urgent and equally credible. Discernment requires slowing down, and the internet doesn't slow down."

In other words, shallow discernment is the ability to make sound judgments superficially. Gen Z faces fast content and thinking driven by trends, and they may be more easily influenced and emotionally driven.

4. They engage in advocacy without having staying power

"You see injustice quickly and speak up quickly, which is really important," Shelt claimed. "But naming a problem isn't the same as solving it. Structural change happens slower than your attention span wants it to."

While it's a great thing that Gen Z is the most likely to call attention to social problems and inadequacies, they often move on before any real change can happen. They're exposed to an oversaturation of different crises every day, and it's impossible to maintain a deep engagement in all of them. Gen Z often shifts away quickly to avoid burnout.

5. They have digital intimacy without embodied intimacy

Shelt shares, "Your online connections feel real and deep, and many of them are. The blind spot is the real-world relationships that need repair, patience, and presence. Digital life doesn't train those muscles; you'll have to train those yourself.

Gen Z uses technology to connect with others in a way no other generation has done before. Social media and the Internet make it possible to form and maintain relationships with nearly anyone in the world. However, it can be easy to get distracted from those around you who exist outside of the screen. Finding a healthy balance between the two will allow Gen Z to have more fulfilling and satisfying relationships, both online and offline.

