Gen Z Is So Broke They're Only Going On Dates For The Free Meal, Survey Finds

Dating in the modern day may be less about finding romance or a connection and more about financial survival. Gen Z is feeling so much financial stress that they're willing to subject themselves to dates with people they aren't interested in just to get a free meal.

When getting a job, making a decent salary, and trying to create a stable life are the top life goals for Gen Z, the societal pressure to get married transforms into something else entirely. Perhaps it's more of a means to an end rather than a partnership to share life with. Though it's much more socially acceptable to deviate from the traditional path, such as delaying marriage or skipping it altogether, many Gen Zers still want to find their someone special, even as money is making it harder and harder to do that.

Financial pressures are redefining relationships and dating for Gen Z.

A new survey conducted by Intuit has revealed insights into how, when, and where people go on dates. Half of all respondents (51%) shared that they're going on fewer dates because of today's economy. Whether it be about higher prices or having less extra money to spend on a date, many are prioritizing their finances over finding love.

Gen Z is raising its standards when it comes to finding a potential partner. Forty-four percent said they would only date someone who earns more money than they do. It may sound shallow, but many are thinking about the long-term and their future financial security.

However, Gen Z isn't the most likely to end a relationship over money troubles. It's actually millennials, with 38% willing to break up with their partner due to financial reasons. Millennials don't want to waste their time with someone who doesn't have the same values and goals when it comes to money.

First dates are also being affected by money boundaries.

Changing social norms and rising costs have left Gen Z looking for new and creative ways to cope. One of these ways is apparently relying on their date's generosity.

According to the survey, 31% of Gen Z respondents report that they have gone on a first date solely to get a free meal. It might not even be as shallow as it seems, either. Maybe you're more willing to accept a date with someone who isn't your physical ideal because you want to eat for free, but what if you actually realize you like the person in the process? That's certainly a win-win.

Americans are also finding that more expensive doesn't always mean better. Forty-seven percent said that a first date should be between $50 and $100. Splurging or going all out is no longer associated with effort or interest.

It's becoming far more common to talk about money earlier in a relationship.

Financial transparency isn't something to save for marriage anymore, either. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said that the right time to share your salary is when you define the relationship and become exclusive, rather than waiting until you move in together or get engaged, as was the old-school way. Even after marriage, couples would prefer to keep their money separate. Fifty-four percent said they have their own bank accounts to maintain individual control over their finances.

Research from Experian found that "financial issues have led to the end of relationships for more than a quarter of Americans." For Gen Z, 43% have either given or received an ultimatum regarding improving money habits.

Being transparent with your partner about your finances isn't just about talking money. It builds trust in your relationship and encourages open and honest communication. These are the foundation blocks that lead to long and happy relationships. So, yeah, maybe accepting a date because you want to try a new restaurant isn't the best motive, but Gen Z might be luckier in love and money because of it.

