Emotionally Intelligent People Usually Say 11 Phrases At Work That Actually Mean 'That's Not My Problem'

There are people who want to climb the ladder at work without actually putting in the effort, and one of the ways they do this is by creating drama at work and sabotaging other people. Sadly, too many diligent employees fall for this pot-stirring antagonism, accidentally sinking to their level of pettiness.

For those who refuse to get caught up in the drama, there are phrases that come in handy to shut down the pot-stirrers and let them know that it's not their problem to deal with.

9 phrases emotionally intelligent people say that indicate someone else is not their problem:

1. 'Let me help you find the person who can answer that question'

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Rather than saying "I don't know" and leaving a problem unsolved, people who won't be baited into work drama set a boundary and point a person in the right direction, instead of letting the pot-stirrer make them look foolish.

Even if that means spending a little bit of extra time upfront finding the right person or resource, it's totally worth it to look helpful rather than unprepared.

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2. 'Have you spoken to this person yet?'

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Rather than trying to investigate a question they're not qualified to answer or taking on projects they don't have the capacity for, clever people delegate. They can point people in the right direction and offer them tools to solve their problem themselves, rather than saying something like "that's not my problem" or starting drama.

Learning from others and collaborating on solutions is a skill and practice that can prove incredibly beneficial in the workplace. By urging people to seek out answers, they're actually giving them the opportunity to grow while looking like a team player.

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3. 'Let's loop in this person'

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This is one of the best phrases brilliant people say at work that actually means "you're not my problem."

It not only gives people another avenue to have their questions answered, it relieves stress and pressure from the person they're asking. It's a means to set a boundary, the kind of boundary that will likely protect them from unnecessary stress or taking on work that's not their responsibility.

Even if it seems simple, protecting yourself and your energy at work is necessary. If that means turning away projects, delegating tasks, or looping in other peers to assist with problems, then that's the best way to navigate it.

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4. 'I'm not sure I'm the best person to answer this'

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Saying something like "I'm not the best person to answer this" is the perfect way to turn away unnecessary work and stress. When you follow it up by pointing someone in the right direction or asking for help, you can set a boundary with the work you're taking on without looking like you're a slacker who shrugs things off.

Even in these subtle conversations and situations, simply delegating tasks and asking for help can improve social connections, allowing other people to view you as more confident and competent. So, it's a means to set boundaries and essentially say "you're not my problem," but it also builds trust and respect between co-workers and peers.

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5. 'Good question, let me get back to you'

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Even if you're busy or overwhelmed, making someone feel heard at work can ensure you're communicating with a level of respect that's essential for success in professional spaces. Feeling heard is the important foundation to all of our interactions and relationships, so instead of falling for the bait of someone who likes to cause trouble for you at work, you seem confident and helpful by replying with this.

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6. 'I've got a full workload'

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Navigating workplace burnout takes a toll on people say experts from the American Psychological Association, and this can get even worse when you work with someone who tries to stir up trouble. When employees are consistently burnt out they not only take less pride in their work and can develop a number of other physical and emotional symptoms.

That's why using a phrase like "I've got a full workload" can be so powerful when someone is trying to pawn their work off. They set a boundary and protect their time without looking like they're slacking.

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7. 'I'll defer to this person for that'

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Being resourceful is one of the most important traits a person can have at work, and deferring to someone who is in a higher position of authority or who is more appropriate for the specialty shows resourcefulness. When someone is trying to cause trouble, the person they targeted choosing to defer to someone in authority instead of falling for a trap only makes them look more competent.

That's why phrases like "I'll defer to this person for that" or "let me find you an answer" are so powerful in the workplace. They're a sign that someone knows how to get things done and find an answer on their own terms.

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8. 'Let's revisit this in a couple of weeks'

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It's not always comfortable to speak up for yourself or advocate for your time, especially in a stressful workplace situation. But using a phrase like this can make expressing your needs much easier.

By suggesting you revisit a project or an issue after your current project is complete, you give yourself the opportunity to plan. You can delegate tasks and even deal with any unnecessary stress in your routine before you jump in head first. The person who is trying to overload you with work to stir the pot is thwarted, as taking on too much work is only going to make you look bad in the end.

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9. 'Noted'

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Sometimes, when someone is trying to stir up drama at work, the best way to respond is simply with "noted." You don't have to make it clear that their concerns or presence is not your problem, but you also don't have to take the bait and engage in back-and-forth with them at work.

This can be a boundary in itself, because even though you're not expressing it verbally, other nonverbal cues and body language strategies can speak for themselves. By not engaging, you look like you're the one who rising above the problem instead of sinking to their level.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.