Using 12 Seemingly Reasonable Phrases Make Even The Best Workers Seem Unprofessional

Every workplace has its own distinct culture. Some workplaces are casual, while others have strict guidelines on employee conduct. Company culture establishes how employees interact with each other, yet even the most relaxed and informal workplaces are based around an atmosphere of professionalism.

Employees are often judged on their level of professionalism, along with the quality of their work. But sometimes, the words they use may rub people the wrong way, and using certain seemingly reasonable phrases makes even the best workers seem unprofessional. The concept of professionalism measures people’s attitudes toward their jobs, so employees need to pay attention to how they speak to their colleagues and superiors.

Using these 12 seemingly reasonable phrases makes even the best workers seem unprofessional

1. ‘I’ll try’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Putting in effort is generally considered a good thing, yet the underlying message behind “I’ll try” sounds dismissive, as though the person saying it doesn’t actually want to try. It comes off as half-hearted and non-committal, like the employee doesn’t consider the work important enough to give it their all.

If a manager asks an employee to complete a task, saying “I’ll try” also suggests that they don’t believe in themselves enough to get it done. That lack of confidence makes it challenging for workers to meet expectations because they’re already expecting themselves to fail.

As coach Alex Mathers pointed out, not believing in yourself at work can unintentionally sabotage your productivity. He deconstructed the idea that someone has to believe in themselves before they can do hard things, explaining how that mindset “Holds us back because we are waiting for a feeling that doesn’t come.”

Advertisement

2.‘I don’t have time for this’

Stock 4You | Shutterstock

According to executive coach Jessica Pryce-Jones, workers spend an average of 90,000 hours on the job, which amounts to one-third of their lives. Yet somehow, there’s never enough time to complete what needs to be done. But when even the most professional employees use this phrase, it implies they have poor time management skills, and makes it sound like they’re unwilling to help.

According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, most people feel “chronic time pressure,” which the researchers defined as “a combination of an objective time shortage and a subjective experience of being rushed.” Time management programs can offer people the feeling of having more control over their time while relieving stress, yet focusing on time management can also cause “time deepening,” or “cramming a larger number of activities into a shorter amount of time, leading to negative experiences of time fragmentation, time strain, and being rushed.”

To achieve positive time use, people need a balance between activities and an alignment of those activities with their goals and priorities. They also need to be efficient with their time use, meaning that they organize, initiate, and execute their activities smoothly.

Advertisement

3. ‘That’s not my responsibility’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Though it's a seemingly reasonable phrase, the best workers can appear unprofessional when they say "that's not my responsibility." It makes them sound uncooperative, and gives the impression that they’re not open to being flexible or jumping in when extra help is needed. Setting workplace boundaries is crucial for achieving a sense of work-life balance, but this phrase makes it seem like they're rigid in their mindset, instead of seeing the ask as an opportunity for growth.

Leadership coach Tobias C. Shaw pointed out the value of showing up to work with positive energy, explaining, “Enthusiasm is an amplifier... The minimum we can offer others is our energy." He added that being enthusiastic “can offer an alternative to many people’s mundane approach to work.”

Advertisement

4. ‘I’ll get to it when I can’

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When even the best worker uses a phrase like this, it implies they're not great at prioritizing what needs to be done, or that they procrastinate to the point of being burnt out. And chronic procrastination can have an extremely negative impact on their professional lives and self-image.

As a study published in Self and Identity revealed, people who procrastinate tend to experience high levels of stress and low levels of self-compassion, meaning they criticize themselves for procrastinating. Cultivating self-compassion can mediate a person’s anxiety and procrastination, meaning that the kinder they are to themselves, the less stress they feel.

But not all procrastination is bad. As a study from the Journal of Social Psychology found, there are two different types of procrastinators: passive procrastinators, who are “paralyzed by their indecision to act and fail to complete tasks on time,” and active procrastinators, who are seen as a “positive” kind of procrastinator. An active procrastinator puts tasks off until there’s a time crunch, which they believe helps them get the job done.

Advertisement

5. ‘I don’t see the point of this’

Elnur | Shutterstock

Not only does this phrase disregards how important a task might be, it makes a person appear standoffish and unprofessional. Though the phrase may be said as a way to be more productive and focus on their own tasks, the way it's framed makes it sound like they’re avoiding what needs to be done instead of taking on the challenge.

If a worker says they don’t see a task's point, it could mean their job satisfaction is low. A Gallup poll on work enjoyment reported a strong link between liking your job and feeling like you’re thriving. It found that 37% of workers who enjoy their jobs rated their lives positively, while only 21% rated themselves as thriving if they didn’t like their jobs. In addition, 17% of workers who don’t like their jobs rated themselves as struggling.

The gap between workers thriving and just surviving seems to hinge on how much enjoyment they get from their jobs. As the researchers concluded, “A good job is at the foundation of a life well-lived and can improve all aspects of well-being.”

Advertisement

6. ‘I can’t work with that person’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Having a toxic co-worker can make the workday a true challenge, but outright declaring “I can’t work with that person” sounds unprofessional, no matter how reasonable the request may be.

A paper from Harvard Business School defined a toxic worker as someone who “engages in behavior that is harmful to an organization, including either its property or people.” Worker toxicity is directly connected to productivity, as toxic behavior “can cause major organizational costs, including customer loss, loss of employee morale, [and] increased turnover.”

The authors also noted that the presence of an individual toxic worker tends to ripple out, influencing toxicity in their co-workers. Toxic behavior is a valid reason to refuse to work with a particular person, although protecting your peace could mean appearing inflexible and uncooperative.

Advertisement

7. ‘I didn’t know’

fizkes | Shutterstock

“I didn’t know” is a phrase that indicates a worker didn’t take the initiative to find out the answer. Passivity is a trait most bosses look down on since results require action. And while there is nothing inherently wrong with a person admitting they don't know something, this is merely an excuse for them not doing their work.

Communication is the backbone of any relationship, from personal to professional. Maintaining direct communication can be intimidating, but avoiding it will put you at a disadvantage. According to Mathers, asking questions can turn anyone into a better communicator.

Asking questions helps foster empathy and respect since it shows that you’re listening to your co-workers and staying curious about their perspectives. Asking questions is crucial for working together on team projects because showing up fully prepared keeps the workflow moving forward.

Advertisement

8. ‘I can’t help you with that’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Saying “I can’t help you with that” shuts down the possibility of collaborating with your colleagues or boss, which is often where the best ideas come from. In fact, collaborative working relationships not only benefit people individually, but also support an organization’s overall growth.

Collaboration should be seen as an opportunity to learn new skills and perspectives because it shows workers different approaches. Employees declaring that they can’t help their colleagues give the impression that they’re not team players.

Advertisement

9. ‘I’m not good with technology’

voronaman | Shutterstock

Job industries constantly evolve, so keeping up with the latest trends is essential. But a worker admitting they aren't great with technology makes them appear unprofessional because it signals that they’re giving up on learning something new before they’ve even tried it. It emphasizes a worker’s stagnancy rather than their ability to adapt.

Adaptability is a highly prized skill in any work environment. According to LinkedIn Vice President Aneesh Raman, being able to adjust quickly to changes on the job is a top skill for workers. “Adaptability is the best way to have agency right now. At the core of managing change is building that muscle of adaptability,” he explained.

Employees who cultivate their adaptability position themselves to move forward as a company transforms, whereas someone who says they’re not good with technology will likely be left behind.

Advertisement

10. ‘That isn’t one of my strengths’

fizkes | Shutterstock

While this phrase is seemingly reasonable and highlights a worker’s astute level of self-awareness, it can also leave a bad taste in their boss's mouth. When an employee says this, it gives the impression that they're unwilling to step outside their comfort zone and challenge themselves, which is a highly sought-after trait in the workplace.

When asked to complete a task, a worker who says “That isn’t one of my strengths" announces their limitations for everyone to hear. They emphasize what they don’t know rather than their innate desire to learn something new. Employees looking to improve themselves are immensely valued at any company because they are committed to their professional journey and transformation.

While a lack of confidence is often the root cause of a worker using this phrase, leadership coach Ann Howell shared that low confidence isn’t a flaw and isn't unfixable. She explained that it begins with becoming more self-aware, changing your mindset, and bringing your full self to work, or wherever you go.

Advertisement

11. ‘Just tell me what to do’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

When even a really great worker uses this phrase, it makes their colleagues and superiors believe they can't think for themselves and aren’t trying to enhance their problem-solving skills. People at the company begin to think they don’t want to do the work to figure things out and are relying on others to connect the dots.

Asking for guidance and clarity is a positive trait, but someone who leans on their colleagues too hard shows a lack of initiative that can make them look unprofessional. Workers don’t always have to go above and beyond, but this phrase sends the message that they've thoroughly checked out, which can harm their chances of keeping their job.

Advertisement

12. ‘I don’t work well under pressure’

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

This may seem like a reasonable thing for employees to say, but it's not something a boss particularly wants to hear. To them, it emphasizes a worker’s self-doubt rather than their resilience. Some workers thrive in a fast-paced environment, while others struggle to keep their heads above water, but an outright declaration like this makes them seem like they're quitting before even trying.

Everyone has insecurities, but learning to push beyond them is part of thriving on the job. These words essentially mean you’re letting your imposter syndrome win. It shows you’re leaning into a fixed mindset rather than challenging yourself to change.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.