Most People Start Questioning Their Career Choice At The Same Age, Says A Coach Who's Interviewed Over 1,200 Workers

Finding happiness and security in a career is the greatest goal (and challenge) of many job-seekers and employees. Whether you've recently graduated college or are thinking about changing careers after decades in an industry, you've likely found yourself questioning your decisions.

We wonder why biology didn't pique our interest in college. We listen to calming classical playlists on the way to work, cursing our parents for not letting us take piano lessons. And while we may think we're alone in feeling this way, it turns out that many people experience this frustration.

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According to career coach Stephanie Brown, there's one age group that is particularly guilty of over-contemplating their career choices.

People around the age of 27 are the most likely to have a career crisis surrounding their priorities and future.

Brown revealed that after speaking to over 1,200 people about their careers, "27 is the most common age that people start rethinking their careers and asking themselves, 'Am I in the right place? Am I doing what I love? Is this what I want to be doing for the rest of my life?'"

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While it's a topic of conversation for many, Brown doesn't dwell on the tribulations of the career crisis. Instead, she inspires people experiencing this to navigate it with grace.

While giving advice on making the most of this defining life moment, she reminded us to take calculated risks to reduce regret in our later years. Allowing the crisis to spark a change could potentially ensure future success and happiness.

While a career crisis is typical for this age group, few people actually act on their doubts by making changes.

While it might seem lonely to recognize unhappiness in your career, the truth is that almost everyone has had that realization at some point. The average person will have about 12 jobs in their lifetime, and change careers 5 to 7 times.

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Brown found that while many people decide to change roles, few make the big transition following a career crisis, especially those in their late 20s. Whether it be holding onto hope that things will change organically or feeling debilitated by the fear of leaving, many will never act on those realizations.

"This is me speaking from your future. If you are thinking about changing careers, if you are not happy where you are right now in your career, make that change," Brown urged. "If you don't, you're going to wake up in 13 years time and wonder, 'Why didn't I make that change when I was 27?'"

The average age for an industry career change is 39 years old. As Brown mentioned, these same people recall a crisis in their late 20s, one that they wished they would have taken seriously instead of pushing off.

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"I can tell you right now, the thing that happens when you turn 40. You have a whole bunch of people in your life that wake up and think 'What have I done with my life?'" she said.

While the decision doesn't need to be impulsive or as drastic as a resignation, recognizing areas of your life that you're unhappy with can help fuel a mindset shift that benefits your future self.

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Regrets are worse than risks, and a lack of action can come back to haunt you.

Acknowledging your career unhappiness is more rewarding the earlier you catch onto it. As your responsibilities grow, it inevitably becomes harder to leave your position or make a change.

People may feel "stuck" financially, and like having a job they don't like is a better option if they're struggling to make ends meet. They may also just be very comfortable with their current position, and find a drastic change like this too terrifying to act on.

While many people of younger generations get a bad rap for "career-hopping," especially after graduating college, it's often those people who don't that end up stuck in a profession they resent down the road. They aren't afraid to go after what they want, even if it's uncomfortable and scary.

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With social media capturing lots of Gen Z's "career dread," it's difficult not to think about resignation at least a few times during the week, especially if you're unhappy in your role. But while it might be easy to fantasize about writing that resignation letter, the reality is that quitting is not feasible for many employees.

Whether it be the financial risk or the unstable job market, many people don't set up an exit strategy until they've hit their breaking point.

HR Executive Leigh Henderson gave great advice for anyone who's given resignation a second thought. "When the role is no longer serving you, you should think about leaving," she explained. "You can tell when the role is no longer serving you when you're not learning or earning."

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Whether you're 27 years old or perhaps in your later years, if you're contemplating your job happiness, think about this advice for making the big decision to leave.

If you're in a toxic environment that's hindering you from learning or growing in your role, it might be time to leave. If you're dealing with co-workers or bosses who are worsening your wellness or financial stability, you might want to consider quitting. If you've been in your role for several years without a promotion or raise, it's likely time to go.

While career coaches and lifestyle mentors paint this realization as the hardest part about switching careers, not everyone has the freedom to make a choice like this.

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For many people, the risks of finding a new job or losing temporary job stability are near impossible, preventing them from making this life change.

Because we don't live in an equitable world, quitting a job due to a lack of growth or reliance on a salary means not everyone is willing to resign or change their jobs so quickly. Even if plenty of people leave their jobs when they're unhappy, many can't afford to.

Quitting or leaving a job is a privilege that most people don't have. But delving into resources for dealing with burnout and strategizing financially for the future, and even learning to deal with difficult conversations about a career, are more practical for employees who aren't stable enough to make a drastic change right now.

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Despite tons of positive discourse about the power of resignation, many people who make the big decision don't find happiness on the other side. Around 23% of people who decide to leave their role or make a career change regret their decision, often due to unpredictable financial strains or tough working environments.

So, whether you're considering leaving your job or trying to figure out what you want to do next, it's essential to remember that taking risks can pay off. However, they can also lead to more damage down the road.

Sometimes, shifting your mindset or making small daily decisions about your career can more feasibly manifest prosperity in the future.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.