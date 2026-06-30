People Whose Job Requires Sitting Down All Day Usually Feel Better Doing 6 Hobbies

Many jobs, especially those that are in offices, require people to sit at their desks for long periods of time. Whether they're working from home or in person, sitting for long periods of time can have detrimental effects on our health. But more than that, it prevents people from taking part in activities they really enjoy.

While some people enjoy getting to sit down for most of the day, seeing it as an opportunity to rest from their busy lives, they tend to feel better when they have hobbies that get their brains and bodies moving.

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If your job requires sitting down all day, you usually feel better doing these hobbies

1. Stretching

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When people sit all day, they're probably hunched over a computer, not taking time to stretch every hour or so. Their shoulders and muscles are tense after so much time in one position. They may suffer from lower back problems and feel tight all over.

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Humans were not made to sit down. We evolved to spend our days on two legs, standing up to pick fruit or run from predators. When you sit down all day, it affects your body on a biological level, so stretching throughout the day keeps their bodies working the way they're meant to.

2. Socializing

Some people enjoy remote work more than in-person work, but that doesn't mean they enjoy everything about it. They might feel like there are drawbacks, one of which is feeling lonelier.

When you're in an office, you get to interact with your co-workers. But when you're sitting all day from home, you aren't around many people, maybe not even one person. Rather than getting to socialize during the day, these people may choose to see their friends and loved ones after work hours.

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Sitting down all day limits who we get to interact with. Even if you're communicating with people, it's only those who come to you. You limit yourself to the people immediately around you and might miss out on a new connection.

3. Lying down to read

Curling up with a good book is a hobby most people enjoy, especially when they've been sitting down all day. It's a way to relax and unwind after a long day, but rather than sitting down to devour a book, people often feel better when they're lying down doing so.

Whether it's laying in bed propped up or curling up on the couch, it allows people to get their minds moving while feeling comfortable. They may be tired from all the energy they've used during the day, so relaxing on a comfy sofa or bed helps replenish them.

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4. Fitness classes or exercise

Just because someone enjoys sitting down for many hours at a time, it doesn't mean they don't enjoy moving. After hours in a stationary position, a fitness class or even a walk around town do wonders for them.

While some think exercise makes you feel worn out, exercise actually gives us energy. When we work out, our mind tells our body to release adrenaline to keep moving, making people more alert after they've gotten their blood flowing. If they're sitting all day, getting up and moving is just what they need to perk back up.

5. Gardening

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Many workers like to garden after a long day and enjoy the outdoors. If someone has a job where they're outside most of the day, such as a construction worker or landscaper, they aren't sitting a lot. Most jobs where employees are sitting all day take place indoors.

For remote workers, they may want to be on their computer outside, but a glare from the sun or hot weather can make that impossible. So, instead of forcing themselves to feel uncomfortable while they work, they use gardening as a way to zone out after hours.

Gardening can also help people who are seated all day stay healthy. They can eat the food they grow, and keep a clean diet, which contributes to their well-being when they're sitting for so long.

6. Playing an instrument

Even if people enjoy sitting down, they aren't necessarily enjoying their duties during the day. They might have had a really stressful day at work and feel mentally drained, leading to them becoming unfocused.

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Because sitting contributes to exhaustion and other health problems, people may seek out the comfort of music. Specifically, playing an instrument can help them recenter themselves. It lights up your brain in a very unique way.

When you have to focus on all the different elements of music, like pitch and tempo, it engages your brain and improves its overall functioning. This lets people unwind and recharge their energy so they can focus the next day at work.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.