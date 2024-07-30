Boss Uses A ‘Purse Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail

In an already tumultuous job market, where candidates are struggling to find jobs that meet their expectations and standards, there’s another “red flag” to be aware of.

The “purse test,” described in a write-in to Alison Green’s “Ask A Manager” blog — which captures stories of workplace dilemmas and management issues — is an unconventional and, frankly, offensive interview tactic used to rate applicants on their organizational skills in a gendered and intrusive way.

“When I was just out of college,” the poster explained, “a friend went on an interview for an administrative position. She felt the interview was going very well. Then, the interviewer asked, ‘Can I look in your purse?’”

This woman’s interviewer used the ‘purse test’ during an administrative interview — ‘It’s the best indicator of how organized a woman is.’

According to the poster, her friend was excited about the job and felt she meshed well with her interviewers.

However, when they started to wrap up the interview, the boss asked her an unexpected question — would she give them her purse? Immediately confused and caught off guard by the question, the boss explained, that it's the "best indicator of how organized a woman is.”

“She was taken so by surprise, but wound up handing it over,” the poster continued. “She lost her composure for a minute … He fingered through it, muttered something, thanked her, and handed it back.”

Confused by the question, she ultimately let the boss rifle through her purse — and no, she didn’t get the job.

After reclaiming her purse and leaving the interview equally shocked and unsettled, she anticipated their next email — which ultimately was a disappointed rejection. “She didn’t wind up getting the job — not due to a messy purse, she was sure, since she had just cleaned it out.”

Speculating about “the purse test” and her interview experience, this “Ask A Manager” poster wondered exactly what the interviewer was looking for while rifling through her purse. Was it that spare stick of gum that threw him off? Was her purse suspiciously empty? Was her willingness to hand over the purse the reason she was ultimately rejected?

Like many other shady interview tactics, the “purse test” left this candidate feeling bullied into a no-win situation. “This would really annoy me,” one commenter admitted. “To the point that I might not take a job working for them.”

Others in the comments questioned how they would test “male candidates” or other people without purses — wondering if the “purse test” was truly about organizational skills or if it had a more sinister goal.

While the ‘purse test’ is one example, many speculate interviewers often test how ‘willing’ candidates are to sacrifice their boundaries at work.

Many job candidates and ex-corporate executives admit that job interview tactics, questions, and “tests” often aren’t what they’re explained to be on the surface level.

While this “purse test” might have been controversial, many argue that it’s actually an unconventional way to test a potential employee’s boundaries.

From strange questions to taking on additional work, how willing are these job candidates to “obey” their leadership, even at the expense of their work boundaries?

From tolerating free “projects” or assessments during the interview process to sharing personal information with interviewers — like marital status, political views, or even plans for pregnancy — there are certain boundaries you should enforce as a job candidate.

Not only do these boundaries protect you from similar interviewer “tests,” they ensure you’re setting a standard with employers for respecting your work life balance and job expectations.

So, the next time you feel uncomfortable or confused in an interview, consider the “purse test” as validation for your feelings.

Don’t let potential employers waste your time, take advantage of your kindness, or test your boundaries. If they do, that’s a clear sign of how they’ll treat you once you sign a contract and become an official employee.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.