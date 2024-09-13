Frustrated Worker Says She May Need To Look For A 'Second Job' After Getting A Promotion With A Pay Decrease

When an employee is offered a promotion, a pay increase is naturally expected. After all, if they are taking on additional responsibilities, a raise is only fair.

That wasn’t the case for one woman who was promoted, and rather than being offered an increase in pay, she was given the complete opposite.

The frustrated worker said she may need a ‘second job’ after being promoted with a pay decrease.

Kelly, @cyberspacekelly on TikTok, shared a video of her doing her skincare routine as she relayed the details of her underwhelming job promotion. She explained that she is an hourly full-time employee at a company in Boston and doesn’t even “get paid that much to begin with.”

"My manager messaged me on Teams when I was getting promoted," Kelly explained. When on the phone, her manager told her "HR made a mistake when they first hired you."

"They actually weren’t supposed to give you that much when you first got hired,” her manager continued, explaining that, according to the company, Kelly had been overpaid.

She explained that when her manager submitted a request to HR to promote her, HR realized their mistake. “They’re like, ‘Actually, we have to decrease your pay,’” Kelly reiterated with a dumbfounded expression. She revealed that she was given a $2 pay decrease following her promotion.

“So you are telling me that I will get more responsibilities with less pay?” she questioned with frustration.

She added that she still works for the company, as she didn’t envision this outcome when she accepted the promotion. “I live paycheck to paycheck, nonetheless, in Boston, so it’s extremely hard, and I feel like I need a second job now,” she admitted candidly.

Commenters advised her to find a new job ‘immediately’ rather than a second one, as she deserves better.

Individuals suggested she decline the promotion, file for unemployment, and begin her hunt for a new job as her current role is not conducive to her livelihood. Why should she continue working for a company that will easily decrease her pay after their own wrongdoing and still expect her to fulfill her new job responsibilities?

insta_photos | Shutterstock

“It’s telling if your manager isn’t advocating for you to get an increase with the promotion. Not your fault; look for a new job,” someone wrote in the comments.

If Kelly’s manager valued her as an employee, then they would take accountability for the company’s wrongdoing and at least maintain her current pay rather than decrease it, particularly given her increase in responsibilities.

Other commenters questioned why she would accept such a ridiculous offer, but based on the context, it seems the company didn’t disclose the pay decrease until after she accepted the promotion.

Kelly also expressed surprise in the comments that refusing the promotion was even an option.

“Line up a new job. Don’t get a second job to keep this one,” one user advised. “Once they realize they can treat you like this, it’ll only get worse. Don’t try to negotiate either.”

Although the job market is particularly challenging right now, with the experience she already has, Kelly can surely secure a position at a better company that will value her work ethic, respect her contribution, and compensate her accordingly.

The company has the legal right to recoup any overpayments to employees, but it is preposterous and insulting to expect her to take on additional responsibilities and a larger position while paying her less than before. Given all the red flags, she will be better off at another company where she is actually paid her worth.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.