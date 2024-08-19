Boss Calls His Employee Dishonest & Disloyal For Posting An Updated Resume Online — 'I Feel Like I Found My Partner On A Dating Site'

Of course, no boss wants to lose a good employee to another job. However, one boss took his authority a little too far when he called out an employee for updating her resumé on Indeed.

The boss called his employee dishonest and disloyal for posting an updated resumé online.

The anonymous employee shared the entire encounter on the r/antiwork subReddit.

“I came into work today to see that there had been an interview earlier in the day,” she began. “I don’t think much of it. Not sure why we’re hiring since my manager has implied that they can barely afford to pay existing staff, but whatever.”

However, the woman quickly realized this was not a simple “whatever” situation.

“Later in the evening, my boss, the owner, comes in,” she continued. “He asks to talk for a minute, and I say, ‘Sure.’ He says, ‘Did you know I’m hiring right now?’ I say, ‘Yes, I heard there was an interview today.’”

Savicic | Shutterstock

That was when the employee's innocuous online actions came into play.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, and I saw your resumé on Indeed, and that it was updated a couple weeks ago,’” she recounted.

Indeed’s algorithm was to blame for her boss finding out.

“Apparently, my resumé was suggested to him by Indeed because of keywords and phrases or something,” she wrote.

She told her boss that she updated her resume because it had been 3 years since she had last done so, and she had gained significant experience and skills in that time. "But I’m not looking or applying,” she clarified.

Her boss did not respond well to this. “He starts to get a really condescending tone and says, “I don’t know why you would need to update your resumé if you’re not applying.’ He clearly doesn’t believe me,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the employee didn’t see anything wrong with what she had done. In fact, she thought she was doing the right thing.

“I think it’s pretty normal. My brother does the same thing. It’s just something you do as you gain experience, or at least that’s what I thought,” she wrote. "Either way, I have every right to do it."

Evidently, her boss disagreed, so much so that he likened her actions to finding his "partner on a dating website."

Updating your resumé regularly is a good habit to get into.

Despite what this boss may believe, it’s actually good practice to keep your resumé updated regardless of your job status.

Kaspars Grinvalds | Shutterstock

According to CNBC Make It, “It might be tempting to ignore your CV unless you’re looking for a new job or up for a promotion, but having a strong, up-to-date resumé is critical to your success, no matter where you are in your career.”

To back this up, CNBC Make It spoke to Jeff Hyman, the CEO of Recruit Rockstars. He “recommends updating your resumé at the end of each fiscal quarter, or once every three months, and after each performance review you have with your manager.”

So, in reality, this employee was simply practicing a good habit. As she suspected, updating your resumé regularly is completely normal. In fact, it’s even recommended by experts.

For her boss to say otherwise was a bit inappropriate and unprofessional, as the Reddit user posited.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.