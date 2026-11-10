Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Wednesday, November 11

Daily tarot horoscopes for November 11, 2026 have an important message from each zodiac sign's card of the day. Decisions feel a lot easier now that the Moon is in Sagittarius, a much more flexible zodiac sign than Scorpio.

The Sun is still in Scorpio, so you still feel the urge to control things. The collective tarot card is the Six of Swords, a positive reminder that small changes are often better than big ones. On Wednesday, you don't have to do anything drastic to make your point. Take things one moment at a time until you feel comfortable with what you're doing.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, November 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Cups, reversed

You are so ready to let go of expectations. Aries, you've been disappointed more times than you can count, and on November 11, you have a decision to make.

The reversed Five of Cups is a sign you're giving more value to your own perspective. Sometimes life requires you to make some adjustments. You're not resisting that on Wednesday. Time to go with the flow.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant, reversed

Times are changing, and guess what, Taurus? So are you. The Hierophant, reversed represents your willingness to actually let some routines go.

Looks like you're ready to start trying to make your life look a lot more like you want it to. The past is behind you and now it can be a springboard to a future and life you truly love.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Wands

You can only wait for so long, Gemini. This one thing that seems to be taking an awful long time is starting to weigh on you. Rather than think it's you, you decide to figure out what's wrong and fix it.

You do some digging, perhaps with the help of a friend, and find the information you need. You still might be where you were at the start of the day, but you've made progress.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You can always tell when a relationship has gone from a sense of comfort and mutual respect to expectation. The Six of Pentacles usually comes up reversed when someone seems to be assuming certain things about your relationship.

This likely won't sit right with you on Wednesday. You like it when people are happy but not at the expense of your own joy. Today may require a conversation about expectations and respect.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

You have so many reasons to feel thankful on Wednesday, Leo. The Sun is a happy tarot card reminding you that your life can be full of happiness by simply choosing what to focus on.

Make time for the friends who make you laugh. Thinking too far into the future can make you worry or feel like you don't have what you need right now. Appreciating the little things gives you a sense of security for the moment you're in.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The World

You're ready to finally put the finishing touches on a project, Virgo. The World tarot cars is a positive omen for something you've worked on for a very long time.

You can see how quickly things come together, especially when you have recently thought you'd never get to see this day arrive. Here is its and you have so much to look back and be proud of.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Swords

Tough decisions can cost you the popularity contest but you aren't worried about who likes you too much on Wednesday. The Queen of Swords says you're making a decision that you know makes perfect sense for your life right now.

While you might not want to explain yourself, you could be asked. As you navigate the disagreement, remember that you don't have to have everyone's vote to do what's right for your needs.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

To be honest, Scorpio, you might be feeling super distracted on Wednesday by everything other than what you ought to be doing. That might be a signal to try and take a break from the everyday grind.

The good news is that you are likely to receive an invitation from a friend or to do something social with a group. This could be the thing you need to refresh your mind and get you feeling that life isn't just about working. A little fun later can make returning to work so much easier to do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands

You have so many ideas on what to do next with your time. You're not bored, Sagittarius, but you do love to explore and learn new things.

Today's tarot card is a call for self-expression and personal freedom. Rather than make a huge change right now, try something small that seems interesting and see how you feel.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Wands, reversed

You sometimes simply expect things not to turn out well, even when everything seems fine. November 11 may feel like one of those days when your rose-colored glasses slip off.

What you really need on Wednesday according to the reversed Nine of Wands is some motivation and inspiration. Take a true look at your current circumstances to see if they are anything like you've experienced in the past.

You may be projecting past disappointment into what could be future joy.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man

You have put yourself on hold for a long time because you thought you needed someething specific before moving forward. Yet, today's tarot card helps you to realize that no, that's not exactly the case.

You can find a workaround, Aquarius. If the call doesn't come through on time or the person you hoped would be there isn't, it doesn't have to stop you. The goal can be reached with some creativity.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

You're ready to fall in love again, with someone new or a person you're with now. You're not always going to be able to predict the future, and some relationships go through times when the feelings seems gone completely but they're not.

Today, see the moment as a new chance to get to know each other better. Your heart is open to the idea of starting fresh, and today is the perfect time to rekindle a lost spark.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.