4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On 11/11

Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck on November 11 as the number 11 mirrors itself in Wednesday's date to reflect fated energy. It's as if you've flipped over two tarot cards: the Fool followed by the Wheel of Fortune.

To say that you have good fortune coming your way is an understatement. What began as a leap of faith has turned into fortune these astrological signs earned because they trusted the universe to catch them. As promised, it did. The rewards have finally arrived!

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1. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you are so fortunate on 11/11 that it is written in both the stars and the cards, or the cards mentioned in the collective reading above. See, the Fool is representative of your willingness to take chances and make mistakes because, true to The Wheel of Fortune, you know you can learn from them and share those lessons with others.

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This is what attracts good fortune and luck to your proverbial doorstep on November 11. Thinking the way you do, seeing the world from your perspective, is not for the weak. It takes creativity. It takes courage. It means consistently trusting that no matter who else understands what you are doing, you have an obligation to follow your heart. As long as you do that, you will always attract good fortune.

2. Gemini

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November 11 is the day that things come full circle for you, Gemini. The risk you took a while ago is finally paying off in abundance. Are you ready to celebrate?

If the Fool card represents your leap of faith and the Wheel of Fortune represents your reward, then your energy on 11/11 resembles the World card. Mission accomplished. You didn't just come to the end of an era. You did what you needed to do and got the job done during your time there.

That means more than just saying that you're done with it. It's saying that you have no reason to go back to it because there's nothing left for you to do.

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3. Virgo

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Life is a journey, Virgo. More of a hero's journey than that of a fool. On Wednesday, when you look back, you see how every step led up to this moment, and the payoff is justified and quite satisfying.

Every plot twist served a purpose. The opportunity that started it all led to unexpected changes and setbacks that seemed determined to test you. But on Wednesday, you realize that had you not prevailed through those challenges, you wouldn't be able to appreciate how far you've come.

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Instead of waiting for the universe to push you to the next level, you believed that things would work out in the end. You're so happy to see that you were right.

4. Taurus

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Let's get the obvious out of the way, Taurus. You don't take chances until you know it's worthwhile. That's what makes 11/11 so meaningful for you. November 11 reminds you of a time when you broke your own rules. Why? So you don't miss the payoff.

You tried to forget about it. Humiliated that you didn't see an immediate payoff, you pushed it to the back of your mind and went on about your life. But Wednesday is bringing you back to another realization: you followed your heart to the ends of the earth.

Even though you moved on and pretended it didn't matter, you have been mentally stuck there ever since. Today, you get relief. You gave it your all, and the universe is giving it back.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.