3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Main Focus For The Rest Of November

The universe is focused on three specific zodiac signs this November. Between the ongoing retrogrades and the Scorpio New Moon, a lot's going on in the sky.

Even so, these astrological signs are the center of everyone's attention, the cosmos included. Their main character energy is impossible to ignore.

1. Libra

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It's no big surprise that the universe is focused on you this November, Libra. Venus, your ruling planet, has been retrograde since the start of October and in your sign since October 25. It will finally go direct on November 13, and you are gonna feel it.

"November is going to be the month where everything starts to turn in your favor," astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained. "This is going to be when you receive your good karma." Finally, all the hard work you've put in is beginning to pay off. Even if it didn't feel like it, the universe was always paying attention. Now, it's rewarding you for all your effort.

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2. Leo

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Venus retrograde might be in Libra, but they aren't the only main character in November. You're one too, Leo. Surprising? Probably not. You always have main character energy, but right now, even the universe is giving you some extra attention. With Jupiter, Mars, and the South Node all in your sign, this makes total sense.

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You're really in your lion and lioness energy, and as the month goes on, it's only getting stronger. November 25, specifically, is a major turning point. "Everything starts to become a lot better and a lot easier," Brobeck said. "All of your relationships will improve drastically, and you will also start making a lot more money." Whatever's been holding you back is being snapped in half. Opportunities are coming out of the woodwork now, so get ready. Big things are ahead.

3. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio. Life hasn't felt easy lately, with Venus retrograde in your sign for most of October and Mercury still retrograde in your sign right now. That's a heavy energy, but it also means the universe is focusing on you. On November 9, as the New Moon rises in your sign, that much is clear. You are stepping into an era of success, and it's about time!

"You will start to see yourself in a different light [and] start to become a lot more self-confident," Brobeck said. The universe isn't the only one paying attention to you, either. Real people are, too, and you might get a promotion or go viral online. "[You could] start to see your career become larger than life," the astrologer continued. "You may also have a lot of motivation to become the best version of yourself possible."

Know that this is just the beginning. You might be the universe's main focus in November, but what starts now is gonna last months, or even years. Big things are in the works. Make the most of this energy and put yourself out there. Anything is possible right now.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.