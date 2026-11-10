Life Gets Noticeably Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of This Week

Between now and November 15, 2026, life is getting noticeably better for three zodiac signs. Finally, Mercury and Venus are turning direct, but it's still a few days before we're completely out of the woods.

The Scorpio New Moon kicked off the week, and we'll be feeling its energy heavily in the days ahead. This is a time to look beyond what is obvious and dig much deeper into emotional truths. On November 13, Mercury and Venus finally turn direct, and this is the moment we've been waiting for! Now we can use what we learned over the last month to make our lives better. Then, at the end of the week, Mars conjuncts Jupiter, supercharging your ambition and confidence.

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1. Scorpio

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Mercury is finally going direct in your zodiac sign, Scorpio. Though it's not what you want to hear, some things might become more confusing, or you could change your mind once again. At the same time, Venus is going direct in Libra, just before Mars forms a conjunction with Jupiter. You are ready to move ahead and achieve your goals, but you might experience setbacks or confusion at work.

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Lean into certain strengths you possess, such as honesty and, in particular, detachment. You don't always need to be right. Choose your battles carefully and don't waste your energy on insignificant issues. I know you're ready to get to work, but the best thing you can do now is lay low and protect your energy. By next week, your life will be so much better.

2. Leo

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You're really feeling the Scorpio energy this week, Leo. Between the New Moon and Mercury stationing direct in this water sign, how could you not? This is a time to dig deep and reflect on what you learned during retrograde season. Venus is also going direct, just before Mars conjuncts Jupiter in your sign. This combo amps up your ambition and desire to make your ideas known. You might go overboard with opinions or personal ideas and desires, so be careful.

The Mars-Jupiter conjunction can also cause you to overextend yourself or act recklessly. Don't waste your energy on pointless debates or conflicts. Protect your peace and get plenty of downtime if you can. Choose your battles wisely and understand you could win the battle and lose the war. Don't try to control a situation or let your need to be right take over. Life will get a whole lot better if you can keep your ego in check.

3. Libra

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Retrograde season may be coming to an end, but you can expect some confusion this week, Libra. Venus is going direct in your sign, while Mercury is doing the same in Scorpio. This, combined with the Scorpio New Moon, may bring out some financial vulnerability. It could also make you feel that your self-esteem isn’t where it should be. Luckily, the Mars-Jupiter conjunction is the perfect transit to boost your confidence at the end of the week.

If you're feeling financially stressed, take a thorough look at your budget and expenses. While it may feel uncomfortable, knowledge is power. This week, you can take steps to shore things up, or you might even realize it’s not as bad as you thought. It may also seem like certain dreams have died over the past month, and that's OK. You want different things now, and you will be on a new and improved path very soon.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.