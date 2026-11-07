5 Zodiac Signs Have Truly Good Horoscopes On Sunday, November 8

The Moon is still in Scorpio on November 8, 2026, but it's much closer to the Sun now. Five zodiac signs feel like their relationships, and lives in general, are full of emotional depth and trust.

The Moon will still be connected to Mercury on Sunday. Together, these planets help you to build emotional security in your relationships and within yourself. Happiness is easier to find. Five astrology signs feel that genuinely good things are happening all day.

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1. Aries

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On November 8, you have a good chance of getting money back from someone you once lent money to. If a friend or family member asks to borrow money, you lend it if you have it. You'd rather not ask for it back, though, because money conversations are just awkward. On November 8, though, you find yourself in a vulnerable position.

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That money would sure come in handy right now. You don't like the idea of asking, but if you have to, you will. As luck would have it, you get repaid right when you need the money back. You're just glad that their financial situation is improving, and as a result, so is yours.

2. Cancer

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On November 8, you see something that makes you feel much better about a loved one's situation. With three planets in Scorpio, you find it much easier to experience love and joy. You want people in your life to feel happy and comfortable.

Security matters to you, especially when it comes to someone you love. Perhaps a parent or a friend who feels like a sibling makes a really important life decision about their future. Hearing their good news helps you worry less now. Your job is to enjoy watching that person blossom.

3. Libra

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You are feeling pretty optimistic about the holidays. Holiday shopping is one of the things that brings you a lot of anxiety. But on November 8, you feel good about a few changes that you've made. You can still get what you know you need for your household without sacrificing fun with others.

You still bring that classy, endearing touch in your gift-giving, and your changes are also realistic and doable. You've been tracking your personal expenses all year. And. your attention to detail is finally paying off. With a budget in place, you're ready to spend some money.

4. Capricorn

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You have so many social activities coming up that it's hard to keep tabs on them all. On Sunday, you find a doable way to manage everything. You don't want to neglect your own personal needs. So you block windows of time for yourself and commit to saying no to things that threaten it.

You decide to focus on what will be super meaningful for you. Family comes first, followed by your friendships. You realize there's room to support a cause and help people in need. Overall, everything looks doable.

5. Sagittarius

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Today is the day you decide you must rest. You've been doing so much for everyone else that you haven't realized how drained you've become. On November 8, it finally hits you: instead of being super productive, you're wasting a lot of time.

Since it's Sunday, you give yourself permission to turn off your phone. You put off errands that don't need to be done right now to another day. At first, you feel a little guilty because you do have a routine, but you know that rest is part of being healthy. You deserve to enjoy a quiet day.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.