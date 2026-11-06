5 Zodiac Signs Have Some Powerful Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Scorpio On Saturday

The Moon enters Scorpio on November 7, forming a strong intuitive stellium as it joins the Sun and Mercury retrograde. This energy is super powerful for five zodiac signs on Saturday.

With Mercury involved, revisiting an old conversation can help you to discover new information you missed before. With Scorpio energy and the Moon involved, profound insight is readily available. These astrological signs figure something out about themselves and others that makes today so great.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, the Scorpio stellium brings balance to your relationships. Since communication matters so much to you, and your ruler is retrograde, you've prioritized listening to your intuition and spent less time overthinking.

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When someone explains something to you, you read between the lines. When someone asks you to do something, you listen to how your body feels before you say yes. This works really well for you, and apparently it translates nicely into conversations with someone you talk to on Saturday.

You can tell when someone is trying the hardest to meet you halfway. You make a few adjustments on your part, and voilà, you have your union of the minds united.

2. Virgo

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You see someone in a better light, and now being around them makes you feel less icky. You may have to spend Saturday with someone you don't typically enjoy socializing with. You put up your guard and decide not to pay much attention to that person.

Through various conversations, you hear something that challenges your idea. A story about their character completely changes your first impression. You decide to overlook it, but you still see it as poor behavior. They may have just had an off day. You're kind of glad this happened because now, when you're around them and other people, things won't feel as uncomfortable.

3. Sagittarius

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You finally let go of the need to control a situation that you know will never change. Saturday becomes a healing moment. You've constantly tried to figure out what you can do differently to make a situation better. Quite frankly, it's broken your heart and stolen some joy.

Yet, on November 7, you decide to let it go and stop feeling guilty for failing yourself. You make decisions without a clear right or wrong. Other people have to do it their way. It's cliché to just say, "agree to disagree." By today, that is exactly what has to happen, and welp, you're OK with it.

4. Pisces

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Today is really good because you are feeling unusually optimistic about the future. Something has changed in your life recently, and it's giving you hope. Specifically, you expect a change in a routine you've tried every day. You have told yourself too many times that it's out of your control and you can't change anything.

But today, you realize that you were wrong. An impossible situation has suddenly changed. Their decisions directly impact you. But this is good news because you're now free and clear to do what you want.

5. Aquarius

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A certain group of people who disregarded your feelings for too long is starting to respect you. Respect means so much to you. You're eager to give it to others. You don't believe that anyone should tell someone else how to live their life.

You want to do the same for yourself, but unfortunately, others have often tried to dictate your decisions. This hasn't just happened with family; for some reason, it was starting to happen in your professional relationships.

On November 7, you notice a significant shift in how people view you at work. When you speak, people recognize and trust your judgment. Instead of being questioned, people validate and affirm you. At first, you're wondering what's going on because it's an unusual shift from what you're used to. You can't necessarily prove it, but it feels like someone is advocating for you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.