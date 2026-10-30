5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes For Halloween

Wake up and smell the coffee on October 31, 2026, because the universe is cooking for the five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on Saturday. Saturn is working with Neptune in Aries.

Saturn gives you a reality check. You don't need permission from anyone but yourself. With Neptune in Aries, you listen to your intuition because you trust yourself more. Together, these two planets remind these astrological signs who they truly are this Halloween.

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1. Scorpio

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Hey there, Scorpio, the universe is calling, and you're entering a three-way chat with Saturn and Neptune. Maybe you haven't heard this yet, but you don't have to sacrifice who you are to make others feel comfortable. This notification pops up on your psychological screen when you're trying to figure out what you want to do on Saturday vs. what someone else is asking you to do for them.

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Their request disrupts your already planned-out schedule. It's a one-off favor, but it still triggers something in you that says you won't get this time again. Instead of jumping through hoops, you say no. Their lack of planning is not your emergency. Does that hurt? Yes. Does the pain last? No. You're moving toward a dream. It's waiting.

2. Gemini

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On Saturday, Saturn and Neptune put some friendships into perspective for you. Saturn reminds you that being like everyone is overrated. You don't want to fit in. You love to be unique. It takes real bravery to choose to be the outlier. You do it well on Saturday. Saturn gives you the backbone.

Neptune gives you the vision. You have been holding on to this one dream, and it's not really what other people would necessarily understand. However, you do. You don't need your current friendships to support you right now. You're learning to trust yourself. Besides, once people see how happy you are, you'll feel absolved.

3. Pisces

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Oh, the confidence you get on Saturday, Pisces. For so long you've wanted someone in your life to tell you that everything is going to be OK. You didn't get that from them, and it really made you question whether you were even worth it. The day of underestimating yourself is ending.

You're making one small change to how you think. You're learning to see yourself as the universe intended. You're amazing, and you appreciate what you have to offer the world. This translates into how you work. You put value into your work, and that value comes back to you financially. You see what you're capable of doing, and it makes you feel so happy. You're not powerless. You're power-FULL!

4. Taurus

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You've committed to things in the past that a part of you can't seem to let go of. You promised a friend you'd be there forever. Things happened, and now you're not. Or maybe a romantic relationship you fully gave yourself to wasn't what you thought it would be, so you both went your separate ways.

In your heart, you still hope that old broken relationships will come back around, but enough time has passed that you realize a reconciliation isn't going to happen. You have to forgive yourself for missed opportunities or things you realize in hindsight. On Saturday, October 31, you do that, and it gives you the closure you need.

5. Libra

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You try your hardest to keep people happy at pretty much any cost, including your own happiness. But you realize you don't have to do that anymore. On Saturday, you face your fears and work through problems with the person you care about.

The tough talk doesn't have to break your happily-ever-after dreams. The more honest and transparent you are, the more that vision grows. It's actually a sweet surprise. To think you were worried all this time and said nothing! You don't have to do that ever again. You can be your true self.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.