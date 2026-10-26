Life's Basically On Easy Mode For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week

Five zodiac signs are living life on easy mode from October 26 to November 1, 2026. This is an empowering week, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The Full Moon rises in Taurus on Monday, helping us take control of our future. When the Moon moves into Gemini on October 28, the universe clues us in on the changes we need to make to live a better life. We're in the middle of an evolution, and it's leading somewhere incredible.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

With the Full Moon in your sign, this is a time of transformation, Taurus. Be present for yourself and ready for the challenges that can still come your way. Though life is on easy mode, you still need to take care of yourself. The energy this week reminds you to practice self-love, because you deserve it.

Advertisement

The Gemini Moon could boost your savings or make it easier to plan for growth. That's needed because the retrograde energy has you wanting to splurge. Artistic endeavors are also possible this week, which can help you de-stress and stay optimistic.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Love is in the air, Virgo, but what you want from romance is changing. The Full Moon in Taurus and Venus in Libra help you recognize what you need in a relationship and the compromises you’re not willing to make. You're more confident than ever and unwilling to budge. Good for you!

New financial opportunities are also heading your way. The Scorpio Sun helps you make smart choices that put more money in your bank account. With Mercury in retrograde, it's also easy to ditch any bad habits and get ahead at work. So, when I say you're living life on easy mode, I'm not kidding.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week brings you a coronation of sorts, Leo. Scorpio season has you feeling like true royalty. It also helps you be more present with your connections. At work, support and alliances are everywhere you look.

The Full Moon in Taurus helps you take charge and explore the direction you want to go in. However, with Venus in retrograde, this is a time for planning, rather than taking action. Get all your ducks in a row so you'll be ready when you get the green light to move ahead on November 13.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Life may be on easy mode, Scorpio, but this week doesn't come without its lessons. The Taurus Full Moon is teaching you a lot about your partnerships. You're seeing just how important good friendships are. If you're in a relationship, this lunation might dig up some hidden feelings or force you to have a conversation you've been avoiding. Don't worry, though. With Venus back in Libra, this will go more smoothly than you might expect.

The Moon in Cancer on October 30 inspires you to make some brilliant future plans. This is a good time to book your dream trip or start pursuing your goals more seriously. The energy this week might feel heavy with the Full Moon and the Sun squaring Pluto, but through these challenges, you are also seeing your power.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Get ready to really fall in love with a project you have in the works, Capricorn. Saturn, your ruling planet, is in Aries, helping you come up with some truly wonderful ideas. If you've been experiencing a creative block, you finally get inspiration in the days ahead. You're also meeting new people who make your life a lot better.

Overall, this is an exciting and energizing week. Even with Pluto making a square to the Moon, you can see only the positive. You get the sense that you're on the right path, and you'd be right. The Gemini and Cancer Moons also have you feeling more appreciative of your friends and the loved ones who always have your back.

Advertisement

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.