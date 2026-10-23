Mercury Retrograde Actually Gives 5 Zodiac Signs Some Very Good Horoscopes On Saturday

Welp, here we are. Despite Mercury retrograde starting on October 24, 2026, it's actually a good day for five zodiac signs.

Mercury is in Scorpio, which means it's best to take a little extra time to think before saying the wrong thing to the wrong person. This is the time to say sorry, even if it's hard. And it's probably best to steer clear of any lies, even ones you think don't really matter. Luckily, these astrological signs are usually on point when it comes to speaking the truth, and it shows in their horoscopes.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You never really quite understand how someone could just straight up lie and think they'll get away with it. Especially when it starts affecting your work. You can hardly stand to watch! However, before you send that resignation letter, Aquarius, I think Mercury retrograde has a bit of a surprise for you on Saturday.

Advertisement

Scorpio is the master of figuring out the truth. That why on October 24, that person who's got the golden tongue comes clean. This turns out to be a very good day for you. They want to turn over a new leaf. Maybe this Mercury retrograde won't be so bad after all, Aquarius.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You haven't felt comfortable in your home for a long time, Leo. There's something (or likely someone) that's thrown the vibe off a bit. You're curious. What gives? That curiosity is about to pay off in a big way.

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio actually gives you a good horoscope because it finally makes it obvious exactly what's going on. You can't fix what you don't know is broken. Now that you know, things get better almost immediately. Welcome home!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, there's a friend you can't remember the last time you spoke to them. They come up in your memory on Saturday and remember exactly why you stopped talking in the first place. I don't thnk you even realized you were still holding on to so much resentment.

It's like they are psychic, because that person shoots you a text: "Wyd?" Nah, that's not how this day is going to go, so you state your case in a big old paragraph and tell them how you feel. This is your chance to get your sorry. And, instead of their usual narcissistic defense, they admit they were wrong. Case closed!

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know someone has been lying to you, but haven't quite figured out what that's about. You've had no choice but to stay friends with them because no proof means they're innocent. Thanks to Mercury retrograde, though, you stumble across some detail that tells you all you need to know.

It's the excuse you needed to cut that person off and not even feel bad about doing it. It's nice to actually have the receipts on what they did. No one can say you were in the wrong just because everyone likes them. That's been their M.O., but thanks to you, the jig is up.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On October 24, you figure out a situation that has long been an unknown in your family. You don't know how, but Mercury retrograde does. Your mind just put the pieces together, and you sorted it out. It's taken you years to really get to the heart of the situation.

Your parents and other relatives never bothered to do the digging. But not everyone is like you, Sagittarius. You're intelligent, and your desire for truth is always your driving force. You never let it rest until you get the info you want. Kick up your feet for a job well done.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.