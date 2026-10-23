4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, October 24

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on October 24, 2026. The Sun and Venus are arguing and creating some serious tension in Scorpio on Saturday, which surprisingly only makes their lives better.

Venus doesn't like being in Scorpio because it can't do what it wants to do, which is to love hard. And when it's so close to the Sun, it really has an extra hard time expressing itself. Sounds bad, I know. But it's actually very lucky in a way. Venus is the hero of today's story. And it's usually when the hero is pushed to the edge that it shows what these astrological signs are really made of.

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1. Taurus

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You've got the Amex Black card when it comes to luck right now. Your credit with the universe is over 800, and it has plenty of abundance waiting for you on Saturday! With this universe backing you like this, Taurus, no ask you have on October 24 is too big.

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There's someone you've been there for so many times you can't even keep count. You know they will be there for you if you ask. But you know what? I don't think you even have to. They already know. That's when you realize how much you've invested in their life and they're ready to do the same for you.

2. Virgo

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You got that luck going on, Virgo. When the Sun puts Venus in check on Saturday, it's basically like Christmas morning for you. Your analytical side comes out in full force. Feelings are too intense for your liking when Venus is in Scorpio, but on October 24, you can finally think clearly.

With these two planets going to work on making your communication skills better, you're smooth as a cucumber when tension heats up at work. You're on your A-game. That's what puts you in the sweetest position. Basically, what you ask for, you get.

3. Sagittarius

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You are in this prime position to cash in your chips on Saturday. With Venus being kinda muted by the Sun on October 24, you're seeing an opportunity that you missed earlier. You're not playing around about what you want, so if you're a little over the top, it just means you're hot on the prowl and closer to your dreams.

When you're working and completely into what you're doing today, something kind of inconvenient breaks your concentration. It's the chance you've been waiting for. It's not on the schedule, but this distraction is actually pretty lucky. Take it!

4. Aquarius

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On October 24, you feel as if you can breathe a lot easier. When you're relaxed like this, you can get back to yourself. You can't squeeze water from a stone, as they say. But you're lucky enough to be mostly left alone on Saturday.

So, what do you need? A vacation? Yes, please. Well, maybe you don't have time to fly off to Tahiti, but you might be able to squeeze in a little staycation at home. Beachside here you come, even if you have to throw on an ocean sounds video.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.