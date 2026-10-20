5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday When Venus Conjuncts The Sun

On October 21, 2026, the best horoscopes go to five lucky zodiac signs. Venus and the Sun meet at critical degrees (but in different signs), and this interaction is intense.

Venus in Scorpio is in its fall, so it acts controlling and pretty difficult, to be honest. Libra is an enemy to the Sun. Harmony? Nah. The ego can be awfully big right now. But even though it's hard to see clearly, these astrological signs come out on top.

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1. Cancer

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Cancer, you try to get along with everyone, and when stress rises, you work magic. On October 21, sadly, Venus in its fall creates problems in your home and family sector. Nothing breaks your heart more than when relatives don't get along. The Sun doesn't feel helpful today either, since it's creating havoc in your love life as it connects with Venus right now.

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The good news is that you're much stronger than anything you face. You're wagging your pointer finger and saying nah-ah. No drama on my watch. You like that problems surface because, if they didn't, you wouldn't know what they are. Your sweet, intuitive side of you kicks in, and you start problem-solving. You figure out what people need because deep down you know anger is just hurt in disguise. The day improves because of you. #blessed

2. Capricorn

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When people try you, they find out just how strong you truly are. With the Sun in an enemy sign, it helps you see which people you need to be extra careful around. You are so busy most of the time that you don't realize when a person's smile is ingenuine. The Sun conjunct Venus right now shows you who is who. The masks fall off, and you are awakened! You are a hard-working zodiac sign, and you do well to protect your reputation.

On October 21, you safeguard your image by being the same no matter who you're around. You give no one anything to gossip about, and you don't care what they think. You stay strong in the face of adversity, and that makes you the winner today, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

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Finances have been tough for you ever since Libra started last month. You have felt unheard and unseen, and frankly it's made you a bit cynical. On October 21, something brings everything to a head, and you reach a breaking point where something has to change. With three more days of the Sun in Libra, you'll need patience.

The good news is your mindset is shifting, and an opportunity is opening up soon. This one shift in your thinking is an unexpected win, and you're so ready for it. You've endured so much, and you realize that you can handle anything life throws at you. That grit gets you through this life chapter, and on the other side, in a way that's much better than things started in mid-September.

4. Scorpio

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Healing is here, even though a part of you wishes that you didn't have to be where you are right now. A really ugly situation finally ends, and you're honestly thankful. Yet, you always ask what you could have done better. You don't want to point fingers or blame someone else. You want to take responsibility for yourself.

You could spiral in a really negative way when this type of thinking kicks in. But something pulls you out of that funk. A thought or idea that makes you surrender control to the powers that be. Yes, this problem was a sad time, and even welcomed closure can feel painful. Tomorrow you'll heal, and right now what you need is to love yourself gently.

5. Leo

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Sometimes you can't tell your parents how you feel, and other times you can, but the timing isn't right. On October 21, you go back and forth on a family situation. On one side, you are willing to brave the negativity for the sake of peace. But you also realize that you can't change others. You can only work on yourself.

Today, you decide to invest your energy there. Focus on what you can do to make your life better, and model the behavior you wish others would show, instead of lecturing them. Adulting is hard, but you're doing a great job, Leo.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs . Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.