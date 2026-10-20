4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck So Easily On Wednesday, October 21

Four zodiac signs get a little push in the right direction that helps them attract abundance and luck on Wednesday. It starts when Mercury squares Jupiter on October 21, making them see fortune in a new light.

Mercury in Scorpio urges you to question almost everything you ever assumed about having more stuff. With Mercury squaring Jupiter in Leo, these astrological signs get more from life, but without the power and control issues that often come with wealth.

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1. Taurus

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Mercury in Scorpio has you thinking a lot about your relationships. You value connection, and you want someone in your life that you can be yourself around. You need and cherish a ride-or-die secretkeeper whom you can talk to, knowing your dreams are safe. On October 21, with Mercury squaring Jupiter, the planet of luck in your house of home and family, your past comes under evaluation.

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You weren't always taught to see love as wealth. Instead, you were told it was money. This time around, you're thinking for yourself. You've come to a much different conclusion. Relationships are what you want most in your life. Today, you'll invest your time and energy.

2. Gemini

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On October 21, Mercury urges you to reconsider how you spend your time and energy day to day. Are you investing in your health? Are you paying attention to your body? Do you listen to your gut? As Mercury squares Jupiter, you start to see that much of what you go through depends on how you speak to yourself.

When you tell yourself you would be happier if you had this or that, you're treating abundance and joy like external objects to get. But you already have everything you need within yourself. On Wednesday, you wake up, rethink your view on stuff, and decide you're good as is. Everything else is just a bonus.

3. Libra

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You are done comparing yourself with the Joneses. On Wednesday, when Mercury is in your house of personal value, you start asking yourself whether you really need half the stuff you think you want. Your friends always seem to be shooting for the stars, but it's left you feeling like chasing material abundance is exhausting.

You want the good stuff that makes you laugh when you think of goofy memories. Your idea of true luck is having good friends who show up when you need them. You think about those people in your life that have made a difference and realize you've got it good.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, you're about to make a major life change that brings you back to yourself. Mercury in Scorpio squares Jupiter in Leo on October 21, so you're evaluating your daily choices. Everything you do, you ask yourself why you're choosing it.

You assess the value and measure it against your idea of what abundance should be. You don't want stuff cluttering up rooms and sitting on a shelf only to realize you have an asset that brings no happiness. On Saturday, you do one thing you haven't done in a while. You give something of value away. And you know what? You don't feel poorer. You feel generous, and generosity makes you rich.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.