Great Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, October 21

Great things are falling into place for three zodiac signs on October 21, 2026. This is a day of significant progress, but that can mean many different things. When the Moon squares Uranus, we are mainly referring to personal habits.

It's time to change our ways, and we're finally ready to admit it. What's more, we are happy to become the force behind that change. For these astrological signs, Wednesday is a great day to start again, and so we do.

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1. Aries

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You've been taking a good, honest look at how your life has been going, Aries. The truth reveals that not everything is going according to plan. Well, that's life, isn't it?

You have an ideal in your mind, and while you know ideals are hard to reach, you've also noticed that you're pretty far from that ideal. That's OK. That's why Moon square Uranus exists: to wake you up.

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This transit has you working on yourself, not to conquer an ideal, but to feel good about who you are right now. It's not about who you were in the past or who you will be in the future. Once you realize that, things start to fall right into place. Progress is the name of this game, and you're all for it.

2. Taurus

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On Wednesday, you're not looking to make small adjustments to your life. You want the whole package, and that means it's time to change your ways, Taurus. When the Moon squares Uranus, you see your strengths and weaknesses. That helps a lot.

One of the best things about you is that you really do love and respect yourself, so you never let yourself go too far down. That's so excellent, and it's exactly what's going to help you rise up during this transit.

You've recently discovered that you can do something you never thought possible, and this encourages and inspires you. You feel a great change a-coming, and you're making it all happen. Incredible things are falling into place now, and this is just the beginning.

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3. Libra

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Life hasn't been easy lately, Libra. But you've weighed the odds, and you've come up with a plan that takes you out of the dark and into the light. This implies that when the Moon squares Uranus on Wednesday, you see a way out.

You've wanted to improve yourself in certain areas for a very long time, but you've been waiting for the right moment. Well, that moment is here. This transit signifies the perfect timing, and you are on it. As soon as you take action, great things begin falling into place.

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There's no time to waste because you've already started to see major improvements and positive results. Things are on the up and up, and you fully intend to keep it that way. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.