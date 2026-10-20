Angel Number Day 10/21 Brings Something To An End For 5 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday

Angel Number Day 10/21 is here to shake things up. It may feel a little annoying because you just managed to level things out, but don't worry.

Whatever is ending is about to make your life even more balanced. When the numbers 10 and 21 come together, they create a breakthrough portal. So no matter how good your life seems, on October 21, the universe shows you that it can get better. As the waxing gibbous moon shifts from Aquarius into Pisces, something comes to an end, making room for something even more aligned.

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1. Gemini

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OK, Gemini. Angel Number Day 10/21 puts you in a very interesting position. You truly thought you knew who you are and what you really want. But after October 21, it becomes painfully obvious you were going through the motions before. Something is made available to you on Wednesday, and your reaction is telling.

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At the start of the day, when the moon is still in Aquarius, you feel aligned with your true passion. Later, when the moon slides into Pisces, your actions reveal it to others. It's not that the other situation wasn't cool. It just wasn't your dream. And now that you can live the life you've always wanted, why wait?

2. Pisces

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You try not to take anything for granted, Pisces. Deep down, you know every step you take is leading you to your heart's desire, even if you don't understand how in the moment. Still, you might have lost sight of this. Luckily, Angel Number Day 10/21 channels Evanescence's song "Bring Me to Life" as you awaken to your truth.

OK, to be fair, you weren't exactly asleep. You were, however, making yourself small to appease someone else's delicate sensibilities. The universe does not approve, and on Wednesday, that much is clear. When the waxing gibbous moon shifts from Aquarius into your sign, you feel more inclined to rise to the occasion so you don't miss the opportunities the universe places in your path.

3. Leo

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For you, Leo, Angel Number Day 10/21 is putting an end to disrespect. Being the king or queen you are, you don't tolerate anyone minimizing your status. When you feel the wrong vibe, you know it's time to move on. Wednesday is that day.

Leave it to the moon in Aquarius, your opposite sign, to make you aware of what you've been missing. Or not missing, necessarily. What you've wanted was always there, but when it isn't loud or showy, you tend to overlook it. Yet all that glitters isn't gold, as they say, and now you know it to be true. No more fool's gold. On October 21, you want the real thing.

4. Aries

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Angel Number Day 10/21 is drawing you away from a situation, or really, a person, that hasn't been serving you. They love being around you and getting warm by your fire. They're happy to bask in the light you project, but then they turn around and criticize you. That's not fair to you, Aries, and the universe is putting a stop to it.

Wednesday's waxing moon in Aquarius and Pisces helps you pause and reflect, so you can act accordingly and move beyond this unhealthy environment. It won't be easy, but you deserve better than someone who dims your light for their own gain. You are now on track to getting exactly that.

5. Virgo

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Angel Number Day 10/21 is the day that the truth comes to light, Virgo. On Wednesday, facts weed out the phonies, and you discover what truly deserves your energy once and for all. You have a love-hate relationship with days like this.

On one hand, you're happy to know the direction you're destined to walk in. On the other hand, you can't help but feel irritated by what you have to leave behind, especially since you invested time and energy into it already. Try not to view it as the right direction versus the wrong one. Instead, see it as a rite of passage.

You've outgrown one phase and now have divine permission to carry on to a higher level. It's a success, and one you should feel proud of. When you look at it this way, you will feel better about moving forward, even if something ends in the process.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.