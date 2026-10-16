Lasting Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Saturday

Thanks to the Capricorn Moon on October 17, 2026, four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck that lasts. The Saturnian lunar energy gives really nice (and practical) gifts) if you do the work.

This means that on Saturday, your one job is to be frugal and smart with what you have. Luckily, that's easy enough for these astrological signs who are about to see why a Moon in Capricorn isn't that bad after all! Signed, Saturn.

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1. Aries

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On October 17, you're put in an incredible position to do something wonderful with your career. Work-related activities attract abundance into your life when the Moon is in Capricorn, your house of prestige. Plus, Saturn is in your sign, helping you keep a calm mind and not rush when an opportunity arises.

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On Saturday, an opportunity arrives through an authority figure. Someone you respect and admire makes you an offer that you can't refuse. You've been mentally preparing yourself for something you felt would require more of you than you had ever given before. You don't have to say yes right now (Saturn actually prefers you wait). But you'll know for sure that you're on their radar. This puts you in a position to ask for money you want and need.

2. Taurus

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Two areas of your life light up on October 17. Your thinking sector and your enemy sector. Now, you might be thinking this isn't a good thing, but actually, Taurus, it is. You're thinking about who you can talk to about an idea. That idea could be lucrative. Sometimes when you have a thought so juicy you want to share it with anyone willing to listen.

But the good news is that, with Saturn's energy ruling the day, you're quite discreet on Saturday. Discretion is what saves you, but it's also what helps you to attract abundance and luck. You speak to the right person, and they aren't competitive or threatened by your wonderful plans. They can help you and provide the foundation you need. Slay!

3. Scorpio

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Well, it would take Saturn to get you to open up. You need to feel safe and secure before sharing all those details about your plan. On October 17, the moment feels right. That's because the Moon in Capricorn makes you strong in your delivery. You nail conversations on Saturday because you're thinking fast and you are on point.

You are like a magnet that attracts opportunities just by existing. With Saturn in Aries, you're not doing anything other than what produces results. No time wasting, no playing around, no need to be entertained. This is a money day, here, right, Scorpio. You're getting what is yours. Yaaasss.

4. Sagittarius

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It's not often you get paid to do something you love. But hey, Sag. What can you say? You were basically born lucky! With the Moon in your house of personal wealth on October 17, this is your chance to really earn some money. You're getting offers pretty much falling into your lap this weekend.

You're not even sure how you'll finish everything, but it definitely feels good to be in demand. This is what attracting abundance looks like. The lucky part is being the one who has the skills in demand. You are gonna show everyone why you're the right choic.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.